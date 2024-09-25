His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, offered his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the death of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During his visit to the mourning tent in the Union Hall in Umm Al Quwain, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the deceased, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire all the honorable Al Mualla family with patience and solace.

Condolences will be received alongside His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chief of the Emiri Court, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

