His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, laid the cornerstone of the Clock Tower Square in Kalba City today, Saturday, as part of the development and tourism projects for public facilities and infrastructure in the region. Upon his arrival to the field, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the construction drilling operations that were completed at the site, and His Highness also got acquainted with Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Adviser to the Department of Planning and Survey, on the executive engineering plans and maps for the square and the clock tower, stressing the need for speedy completion and work to provide All services for visitors to the area. The Square of the Clock Tower, upon completion of the construction processes in it, will be one of the distinctive landmarks of the city. Development operations include expanding the square and modifying its diameter to 104 meters, and constructing a clock tower with a height of 42 meters on an area of ​​668 square meters with an hour in the middle at the top of the tower from various directions and can be seen from all over City.

The tower will also include a number of facilities and safe transit corridors that are commensurate with all the needs of members of society from different groups, and a special tunnel leading to the clock tower, in addition to an elevator dedicated to accessing the different floors of the tower, with complete security and safety for visitors. And in the middle of the square is an innovative fountain whose nozzles represent the time timing, where the twelve main nozzles specify the number of hours, while the other secondary nozzles specify the number of minutes, to form a unique and distinctive feature to be added to the square, and the square will also include 4 additional nozzles parallel to Al Wahda Street. Two additional balconies of different heights will allow visitors to the tower to see the views surrounding the square, including landmarks, buildings and stunning landscapes. The area surrounding the square and the tower will be covered with green spaces with a total area of ​​2,100 square meters, in addition to parking lots along the Corniche Street to serve visitors. During his visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the development work on Al Wahda Street, which connects the road from the Square and Clock Tower to Kalba Corniche Street. The project includes developing the road with a length of 4,200 meters, where engineering works will be carried out for a double road with two seas in each direction, with a service road and side parking for cars, in order to raise the level of safety and facilitate the traffic movement of vehicles from both directions. The project of developing Al Wahda Street in Kalba includes raising the capacity of accommodating the Clock Tower Square to three lanes to facilitate the movement of visitors, visitors and road users to the tower, in addition to adding a service road and side parking to facilitate access to public service facilities. His Highness was acquainted with the construction operations to be implemented for the Al Wahda Street development project, with all additional facilities such as road lighting, road safety procedures for pedestrians and passersby, and other facilities. The laying of the foundation stone was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of His Highness the Ruler’s Office in Kalba City, and a number of senior officials of the emirate and notables of the city.