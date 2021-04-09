His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday laid the cornerstone of the Jubail Market project in Kalba City, one of the specialized service projects that will provide and facilitate the needs of families and families in the region.

The project is considered an ideal destination within the various development and development plans in the city, as it will provide families and visitors who are shoppers with many integrated services, and will include a number of departments including vegetables, fruits, fish and meat, as well as a number of food and food outlets.

The market will extend over an area that is four times the size of the existing market, and its design will include many different facilities.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, while he was on the site of the Jubail Market project in Kalba, reviewed the executive and engineering plans, building design and maps, directing work to speed up completion and provide all services for the convenience of shoppers and market visitors.

His Highness also inaugurated the Kalba breakwater project, located on the shore of the city of Kalba.

The project is one of the methods and means to protect the Kalba beach from hurricanes and seasonal marine storms, as four breakwaters with a total length of three kilometers, 623 meters, and 400 meters from the land line will be implemented.

His Highness also watched, via live broadcasts, the first construction works of Al-Kasir, which included laying the first rocks for him. His Highness was acquainted with the consultant of the Planning and Survey Department, Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, about the stages during which the project will be implemented and the most prominent technical and construction measures.

His Highness directed the implementation of the project in accordance with the best standards and procedures that protect the environment.

The breaker will be implemented in a submerged manner in order to preserve the beauty of the beach and the ecological life.

The lower width of the fracture is 36 meters and the upper width is 20 meters. It includes protection rocks of weight ranging from two to four tons, in addition to a foundation layer weighing 1000 kg.

His Highness inaugurated the Khor Kalba Fort, where he toured around the fort, perusing the various collectibles and finds displayed in one of its halls, which were found through excavations and excavations.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi reviewed the design plans for the Kalba Heritage Museum project, which will be held on the seashore and take the sail of ships as distinctive for it.

The museum will include various sections that tell about the region’s heritage, aspects of social, economic and political life, features of the professions, fashion and food.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi inaugurated the Kalba Beach Corniche, which is one of the development projects that aims to raise the efficiency of the infrastructure and provide services to the people of the region, its visitors and beachgoers.

His Highness toured the Corniche, which extends over a length of 9.4 km, and has been provided with many elements, facilities and services development.

He listened to an explanation from Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi about the details of the project, which included adding a lane to the Corniche Road to become three lanes on both sides, in addition to implementing a service street along the Corniche, and adding 3,000 car parks, 82 of which are for people with disabilities.

The Corniche was supplemented with many additional services, such as a 7.6 km long and four-meter-long rubber running track, shaded sea-facing seats and pedestrian crossing paths, and the changing of the beach floor to a degree commensurate with walking and sitting, by adding clean and white sand of 50 cm thickness and 95,000 cubic meters. The Corniche is also completely decorated with green areas and trees, as more than 1500 trees were planted along the beach to match the picturesque nature of the corniche and to give an additional outlet for the Corniche visitors and visitors.

As part of the development of the networks associated with the Kalba Corniche, the level of the road was raised with the implementation of the rainwater drainage network to protect the installations from natural conditions and tides, and many decorative architectural elements and lighting were added that are consistent with the various aesthetic aspects of the cornice.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi inaugurated the traditional mosque square, which is located on Kalba Beach Road. It is one of the important tourist sites, as it is surrounded by a number of landmarks, including the Khor Kalba Fort from the north, the new Al-Qalaa mosque from the south, and the developed extension of the Kalba Corniche from the east. The square includes a number of important building elements, such as the traditional Sayadin Mosque (Saif Bin Ghanem Mosque) and the water fountain.

