His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, revealed the launch of his latest historical publication, which is the fourth part of the Sultan Al-Tawarikh series, the book “History of Al-Bu Saeed Imams in Oman” 1749-856.

His Highness said: “I started with Al Ya’ariba, then Al Busaid, because this part was complete in my mind, and I could write without references, but due to necessity, appendices, and dates, I started like this with this part.”

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah added: “The first part was very difficult and needed a period of time so that I could extract this material to be a very important subject for our dear Oman.”

His Highness said: “The first book is the first state of Oman, and in this I used all my knowledge of antiquities, geography and history, and through it we put a clear picture of the first state of Oman. In this book there are 4 eras that began with the first era, which is the era of settlement, and it was about 200 thousand years ago, i.e. with beginning of humanity.”

It is noteworthy that the book “History of Al-Bu Saeed Imams in Oman 1749 AD – 1856 AD” is the fourth part of Sultan Al-Tawarikh written by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and issued by Al-Qasimi Publications.

In the introduction to the book, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “This book tells part of Oman’s history over a period of time that was neither small nor large. It was led by four imams whose purpose in time and place was to preserve that nation and that land.”

His Highness added that this book is part of the encyclopedia, which he called “The Sultan of History”, which means the argument of dates, and the book of Al Busaid imams comes in the fourth part of that encyclopedia.

The book is the latest publication of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which has reached 80 publications in the historical, theatrical and literary fields, and many of them have been translated into 20 foreign languages.