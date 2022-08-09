His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in his capacity as President of Khorfakkan University, issued a number of decisions regarding the appointment of a Director of Khorfakkan University, a Deputy Director for Community Affairs and Public Relations, in addition to the appointment of the first female university graduate from the University of Sharjah.

Resolution No. /2/ stipulated that Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Shamaa be appointed as Director of Khorfakkan University.

Resolution No. 3/ stipulates that Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Obaid Al-Mughni will be appointed as Vice President of Khorfakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations.

Resolution No. 4 stipulates that Dr. Ruqayya Abbas Ismail Al-Amiri will be appointed as an assistant professor in the Marine Biology Program. Dr. Ruqaiya Abbas is the first professor to be appointed at Khorfakkan University within the faculty, and she is a graduate of the University of Sharjah, and has completed her postgraduate studies in water and environmental engineering in Conservation of marine life.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of studying the sciences related to the environment, due to the experiences and sciences available in them that help in understanding them, pointing out that preparing for the labor market is in accordance with equipping oneself with science and benefiting from it.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah blessed the establishment of Khorfakkan University, saying: We congratulate ourselves, Khorfakkan University, the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates, for the founding of Khorfakkan University, this young university, which, God willing, will rise to the ranks of major universities and reach high levels.

His Highness addressed the goals and importance of marine sciences, which will have a specialized college at Khorfakkan University, saying: When God Almighty created this earth, He made it of land continents by 29% and oceans by 71%, which is the largest percentage, and if we look at what is in this dry land It is the lowest percentage in which we will find many good things that have been consumed on their surface and in their interior, and the oceans and the good they contain have not been thought about, although it is easy for us to enter them and there are types of goodness in them such as fish, aquatic organisms, petroleum, minerals, precious things and others, which calls for study, research and science. This is what we provide to students.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concluded his speech by advising and inviting his sons and daughters to apply to join and study at the College of Marine Sciences, pointing to His Highness’s deep knowledge of the extent of humanity’s need for this science, which is the science of the future of the Earth.