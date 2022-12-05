Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the reorganization of the Fann Foundation – Media Discovery Platform.

Decree No. (66) of 2022 AD stipulates the reorganization of the cultural institution in the emirate, which is called the “Art Foundation – Media Discovery Platform”, provided that the institution has a legal personality and full capacity to perform the necessary legal actions to achieve its goals and exercise its competencies, and to have financial and administrative independence. and technical, and its name in English is «FANN- Media Discovery Platform».

The Foundation follows the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, and operates under his supervision. The Foundation’s main headquarters is in the city of Sharjah, and it is permissible, by a decision of the President, to establish branches or other offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the Emirate or outside the country.

According to the decree, the institution aims to achieve the following:

1. To serve as a platform to encourage media art and excellence among children and youth in the country.

2. Finding new opportunities in media art for children and youth.

3. Transferring knowledge, culture, and media and cinematic skills to children and youth in the country.

4. Developing capabilities and encouraging new media work and works produced by children and youth in the country.

5. Educating the country’s children and youth about films and cinema, and introducing them to international cultures and traditions through cinema.

6. Enhancing the role of local filmmakers and motivating them to produce films for children and young adults in the country.

7. Achieving sustainable development in the field of media art culture among children and youth.

8. Contribute to building the creative and innovative personality of children and youth.

In order to achieve its objectives, the decree stipulates that the institution shall exercise the following functions:

1. Drawing up the general policy and setting the strategic plans for the institution and presenting them to the president to decide what he deems appropriate in this regard.

2. Propose legislation and regulations related to the institution’s work and present them to the president to decide what he deems appropriate.

3. Holding educational and training workshops through technical expertise and techniques in the field of media arts locally and globally.

4. Building a network of talented youth and experiences at the local and international levels.

5. Conclusion of contracts, agreements and partnerships inside and outside the country with similar institutions and other institutions.

6. Establishing and managing the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

7. Sharing works and films produced by children and youth locally and internationally.

8. Producing series and films for children and youth.

9. Seek the assistance of the competent authorities in the Emirate to obtain administrative and technical support, and seek the assistance of experts and consultants in everything related to its work, and it may cooperate with other bodies that fall within its objectives and competencies.

10. Any other competences that are consistent with the objectives of the institution and directed by the president.

According to the decree, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi will chair the Foundation.

The institution is also managed by a director appointed by a decision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, the president of the institution, who is assisted by a sufficient number of employees, who is responsible to it and assumes the following powers:

1. Propose the general policy of the institution and its programs and supervise their implementation.

2. Developing strategic plans that guarantee the development of work in the institution and presenting them to the president for approval.

3. Supervising the workflow of the institution in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force, issuing administrative decisions and circulars, and following up on their implementation.

4. Coordinating with the President in all administrative and financial affairs of the institution and general policies, and when making strategic decisions for the institution.

5. Issuing the Corporation’s financial and administrative regulations and any amendments thereto, and setting the internal work systems therein after being approved by the Chairman.

6. Representing the Foundation in local, regional and international conferences and meetings.

7. Opening and managing financial and commercial bank accounts after the approval of the Chairman.

8. Formation of permanent and temporary committees and work teams affiliated with the Corporation and defining their terms of reference and work system.

9. Preparing the annual budget and final accounts of the institution and presenting them to the president for approval.

10. Representing the Corporation in concluding contracts, agreements, memorandums of understanding and partnerships after being approved by the President.

11. Proposing the organizational structure of the institution and presenting it to the president for approval.

12. Representing the institution before the judiciary, government and private agencies, and in its relations with others.

13. Any other duties or powers entrusted to him by the Chairman.