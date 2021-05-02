Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 5 of 2021 regarding the organization of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club. The decree stipulates that a club specializing in chess affairs and cultural and societal activities, called the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, shall be established in the emirate, with legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its goals and exercise its specializations. It follows the Sports Council and works under its supervision. The city of Sharjah, and it is permissible by a decision of the Sharjah Sports Council, upon the request of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, to establish branches for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the Emirate.

According to the decree, the club aims to spread the culture of playing chess, educate the community about its importance and promote its practice, contribute to the integration of all members of society through the practice of the game of chess and all cultural and community activities organized by the club, strengthen the emirate’s position in the field of chess at the internal and external levels of the state, and serve the sector The athlete in all aspects and the development of the chess game, contribute to the development of a modern and integrated system to develop the legal and administrative systems related to the practice of the game of chess in the emirate in accordance with best practices, empower national competencies and provide the necessary capabilities to practice chess.