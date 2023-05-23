His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (26) of 2023 AD regarding the promotion of an officer in the General Command of the Emiri Guard.

The decree stipulated that Lieutenant Colonel Tariq Juma Ibrahim Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Department of Guard and Insurance at the General Command of the Emiri Guard in the Emirate of Sharjah, shall be promoted to the rank of colonel, as of June 1, 2023.