His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (46) of 2023 AD regarding the promotion and appointment of a Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

The decree stipulated that Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, be promoted to the rank of Director General, and appointed Director General of the City as of its date.