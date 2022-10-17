His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 62 of 2022 AD regarding the reorganization of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

The decree stipulated that the office enjoys legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies, and it has financial, administrative and technical independence.

According to the decree, the office aims to achieve the following:

1. Supporting the institutions, councils and associations chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi and affiliated to it, developing performance in them and improving the quality of the community services they provide.

2. Preparing the leading and influential leaders who represent the emirate locally and internationally.

3. Achieving the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi through the management of the projects that she launches in response to the needs of society.

The decree also stipulates that the office shall exercise its competencies under the supervision and approval of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, and in order to achieve its objectives, it shall have the following:

1. Drawing up general policies, setting strategic plans, programmes, bylaws and regulations for all institutions, and supervising their implementation.

2. Proposing legislation that contributes to developing performance in institutions and raising the quality of community services in them.

3. Follow up on plans, programs, projects and decisions issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi to ensure their proper implementation.

4. Ensuring the achievement of the highest levels of quality in performance and contributing to the preparation of community leaders and developing their capabilities in various fields.

5. Highlighting the activities and events of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi and enhancing the media presence of all activities in local and international forums.

6. Encouraging community initiatives in coordination with the competent authorities.

7. Follow-up the objectives, functions and work of the institutions and strive to raise the level of their performance.

8. Supervising and controlling the institutions’ bank accounts from the financial and administrative aspects, in coordination with the competent authorities in the Emirate.

9. Concluding contracts, agreements and partnerships with other institutions and entities inside and outside the Emirate.

10. Seek the assistance of the competent authorities to obtain administrative and technical support, and he may seek the assistance of experts, consultants, and expert houses of expertise in everything related to his work, and cooperate with other authorities on issues that fall within his objectives.

11. Preparing performance reports that include the progress in the completion of the institutions’ plans, programs and projects.

12. Any other functions assigned to the office by the ruler or Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi.

According to the decree, the office is managed by a chief appointed by an Emiri decree, who exercises his powers under the supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi and submits his work to her for approval or approval. In particular, he has the following:

1. Preparing the general policies of the office, its programs and projects.

2. Implementing directives regarding the general policy of its affiliated institutions.

3. Sign contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships concluded by the office in accordance with the powers entrusted to it.

4. Laying down the financial and administrative regulations for the office and the regulations related to personnel affairs therein.

5. Develop plans and programs that ensure the development of the office and its employees.

6. Ensuring the implementation of all the powers stipulated in Article (5) of this Decree.

7. Supervising the expenditure of the office’s financial resources in accordance with the appropriations established in the budget.

8. Preparing the annual budget and the final account of the office and taking the necessary procedures for their approval.

9. Suggesting the organizational structure of the office and taking the necessary procedures for its approval.

10. Any other tasks assigned to him by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi.

The office shall also have an executive director appointed by a decision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi. He shall be responsible to the president in managing the affairs of the office in a manner that ensures the achievement of its goals within the limits of the powers entrusted to him, and in particular he shall have the following:

1. Implementing the strategic plans of the office, applying its policies, and proposing policies regulating that.

2. Managing and supervising the workflow in the office in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulations, issuing the necessary administrative decisions and circulars and following up on their implementation.

3. Preparing all reports related to the workflow in the office, including any administrative, financial and operational matters, and submitting them to the President.

4. Any other tasks assigned to him by the Chairman.

The financial resources of the office consist of the following:

1. Governmental allocations.

2. The office’s own revenues as a result of exercising its competencies.

3. Contributions of internal and external institutions and bodies or any other resources approved by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi.

The decree stipulated that by a decision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi or the president, it is permissible to form permanent or temporary committees and work teams affiliated with the office to help it achieve its goals and competencies.

This Decree replaces Decree No. (43) of 2010, provided that all laws, regulations and executive decisions issued pursuant thereto shall continue to be amended or rescinded pursuant to this Decree or the decisions issued pursuant thereto.