His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 1 of 2022 AD regarding the establishment and organization of a legacy council for contemporary crafts.

The decree stipulates that a council shall be established in the Emirate under the provisions of this decree called: “The Irthi Council for Contemporary Crafts”, enjoying legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies, and have financial, administrative and technical independence, and the name of the council is adopted in the English language: “Irthi” contemporary crafts council”.

According to the decree, the council’s headquarters and headquarters will be in the city of Sharjah, and it is permissible by a decision of the president to establish branches and offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate.

According to the decree, the council aims to achieve the following:

1. Supporting, encouraging and empowering professional women economically and socially.

2. Creating sustainable initiatives to preserve traditional crafts and enhance its position locally and globally.

3. Enhancing Majlis’ position as a leading international brand in designing contemporary products using traditional crafts.

4. Applying the comprehensive quality specifications and standards approved in the craft sector.

5. Documenting contemporary crafts and continuing their modernization to support, improve, develop and preserve the craft heritage.

6. Preserve the region’s cultural heritage and traditional handicraft skills and pass them on to generations.

The decree stipulates that the council, in order to achieve its objectives, shall exercise the following competencies:

1. Drawing up the general policy and setting strategic plans for the council and presenting them to the president to decide what he deems appropriate in their regard.

2. Suggesting legislation and regulations related to the work of the council and presenting them to the president to decide what he deems appropriate.

3. Conducting studies and research related to contemporary crafts, analyzing the phenomena, problems and challenges they face, and finding appropriate solutions to them.

4. Cooperation and coordination with the Namaa Foundation for the Advancement of Women to implement joint projects, programs and initiatives.

5. Organizing and hosting exhibitions and events related to traditional traditional crafts.

6. Establishing a sustainable craft system that promotes creative and innovative cultural communication between different generations of skilled craftsmen.

7. Practicing commercial activities related to contemporary crafts and participating in international markets to highlight the council’s heritage products.

8. Establishing and organizing centers affiliated to the Council concerned with training craftsmen and producing contemporary crafts.

9. Concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships after being approved by the Chairman.

10. Any other functions assigned to the Board by the Chairman.

According to the decree, the council was chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

1. Suggesting the council’s general policy and programs and supervising their implementation.

2. Develop strategic plans that ensure the development of work in the Council and present them to the Chairman for approval.

3. Supervising the workflow of the Council in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force, issuing administrative decisions and circulars, and following up on their implementation.

4. Coordination with the Namaa Foundation for the Advancement of Women in all administrative and financial affairs of the Council and general policies, and when making strategic decisions of the Council.

5. Issuing the financial and administrative regulations of the Council and any amendments thereto, and setting the internal work systems in it after being approved by the Chairman.

6. Representing the Council in local, regional and international conferences and meetings.

7. Opening and managing financial and commercial bank accounts after the approval of the Chairman.

8. Forming the permanent and temporary committees and work teams affiliated with the Council and defining their terms of reference and work system.

9. Preparing the annual budget and the final account of the council and presenting them to the president for approval.

10. Representing the Board in concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships after being approved by the Chairman.

11. Suggesting the organizational structure of the council and presenting it to the president for approval.

12. Representing the Council before the judiciary, governmental and private agencies, and in its relations with others.

13. Any other tasks or powers assigned to him by the Chairman.

The decree also included many legal provisions and articles that regulate the club’s work in terms of administrative and financial procedures.



