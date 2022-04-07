His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 23 of 2022 AD regarding the restructuring of the Municipal Council of Al Madam District.

The decree stipulated that the Municipal Council of Al-Madam area be reconstituted under the chairmanship of Mr. Sultan Muhammad Mu’adhd Howiden Al-Ketbi, and the membership of each of the following gentlemen:

1. Collected by Muhammad Ali Sharara Al Ketbi.

2. Salem Matar Hamad Saud Al Ketbi.

3. Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Rashidi.

4. Shariji Muhammad Muhammad Eid al-Ketbi.

5. Abdullah Saber Saeed Saber Al Ketbi.

6. Ali Awad Ali Omair Al Ketbi.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

