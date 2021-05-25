His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (8) for the year 2021 AD regarding the appointment of a director for the Urban Planning Council in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Urban Planning Council in the Emirate of Sharjah, will be appointed by the system of private jobs in the government of Sharjah.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

