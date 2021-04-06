His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (3) for the year 2021 AD regarding the establishment and organization of the Emiri Guard Club in Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that a club specializing in sports, cultural and societal affairs for members of the Amiri Guard, called the “Emiri Guard Club,” shall be established in the emirate, which has legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its goals and exercise its competencies, and it follows the public administration and works under its supervision.

The headquarters and main headquarters of the club shall be in the city of Sharjah, and based on the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, it is permissible to establish other branches or offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate in coordination with the General Administration.

According to the decree, the club aims to achieve the following:

1. Spreading the culture of practicing sports for members of the Amiri Guard and promoting it.

2. Contributing to the integration of members of the Amiri Guard and their families into the sports community through the sporting activities organized by the club.

3. Enhancing the emirate’s position in the field of sports, cultural and societal activities at the internal and external levels of the state.

4. Police sports service in all aspects and its development.

5. Contribute to setting up a modern and integrated system to develop the legal and administrative systems related to police sports in the emirate in accordance with best practices.

6. Empowering the national competencies of the Amiri Guard personnel in the emirate, and providing the necessary facilities for practicing various sports, cultural and community activities.

According to the decree, in order to achieve its goals, the club will have the following competencies:

1. Drawing up general policy and setting strategic plans to organize work in the club.

2. Qualifying a generation of leaders and athletic competencies in the field of police sports.

3. Representing the emirate at the internal and external levels of the state in the authorities related to police sports, in coordination with the Police Sports Federation.

4. Preparing and implementing introductory and promotional campaigns targeting the culture of police sports.

5. Organizing and hosting festivals, competitions, conferences and gatherings related to various sports, cultural and community activities and participating in them in coordination with the General Administration of the Amiri Guard.

6. Providing the opportunity for all members of the Amiri Guard and their families to practice sports activities and polish the talents of the distinguished in order to prepare them to participate in local, regional and international tournaments and competitions.

7. Providing all capabilities and requirements necessary to enable and encourage members of the Amiri Guard and their families to engage in sporting, cultural and societal activities.

8. Cooperating with various sports clubs and institutions inside and outside the country.

9. Application of quality systems, institutional work requirements and standards of excellence in the club.

10. Any other functions assigned to the club by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The decree also stipulated that the club should be managed by a board of directors consisting of the president (head of the Amiri Guard General Department in his capacity), a vice president and a number of members from the General Administration or the Sharjah Police General Command, named by a decision issued by the ruler or his representative.

The vice president is chosen from among the members during the first meeting of the council by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

The term of membership in the Council shall be four years starting from the date of its formation decision, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods, provided that the Council continues to conduct its business upon the expiration of its term until a new council is formed or the expired council is renewed.

According to the decree, a member of the council must:

1. He must be a citizen of the country.

2. He must be working in the General Administration or the General Command of Sharjah Police.

3. He must be of good civil capacity, of good conduct, of good reputation, and he has never been convicted of a dishonorable crime, unless he has been rehabilitated according to the law.

4. He should not be less than 25 years old.

5. He should not be a member of any of the clubs ’boards of directors.

6. His academic qualification should not be less than the high school diploma or its equivalent.

The decree also stipulated that the membership of the Council shall be lost or revoked in the following cases:

1. Death.

2. Loss of one of the membership conditions stipulated in Article No. (8) of this Decree.

3. Written resignation and its acceptance from the public administration.

4. Absence from four consecutive meetings or six separate meetings of the council without an excuse accepted by the council during the calendar year, provided that it is calculated from the date of the first meeting of the council.

5. If the position of a council member becomes vacant for any of the reasons mentioned in Clause (1) of this Article, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah or his representative may appoint a replacement for him and assign the new member the term of membership of his predecessor.

Taking into account the relevant federal and local legislation, regulations and regulations, the Council undertakes the work of the club, carries out its affairs and works to achieve its goals, and the Council is considered the supreme authority in it, and for this purpose it has the following competencies:

1. Adopting the general policy and strategy of the club, its programs and projects, supervising their implementation, and setting up plans that ensure the development of work in the club and its workers.

2. Supervising the workflow of the club in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force, issuing the necessary administrative decisions and circulars, and following up on their implementation.

3. Developing the financial and administrative regulations, the internal work systems of the club, the conditions for membership in it, and submitting them to the public administration.

4. Forming permanent or temporary committees to assist him in performing his duties and to define their names, tasks, powers, and system of work, and to supervise them.

5. Proposing the annual budget, approving the final account of the club, and submitting it to the public administration to take the necessary action regarding it.

6. Conclusion of contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships after being approved by the Public Administration.

7. Opening and managing the club’s financial and commercial bank accounts.

8. Appointing the executive director and technical and administrative personnel.

9. Seek assistance from technicians, experts, volunteers and competent authorities to assist him in performing his duties and achieving his goals.

10. Any other functions assigned to it by the Ruler or the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The decree stated:

1. The board meets upon an invitation from the chairman or his deputy – in the event of the president’s absence – at least once a month, unless the interest requires that it meet more than that.

2. Board meetings are valid if they are attended by more than half of the members, provided that the chairman or his deputy is among them.

3. Council decisions are issued by the majority of the votes of the attendees and when the votes are equal, the side of the session chairperson shall prevail, and the decisions of the council are written in minutes signed by the session chair and all the members present.

The decree also stated that:

1. A member of the council bears sole responsibility for his actions or statements, regardless of their form or means, if they result in any penalties or fines.

2. If one of the members of the council believes that the management of the club’s affairs is carried out in a way harmful to its interests, or that the council intends to take action or refrain from taking a behavior that would harm the interests of the club, then he has the right to submit a request to the public administration supported by the supporting documents to issue whatever decisions it deems necessary in this regard. Matter.

3. It is not permissible for a member of the Board to dispose of any of the club’s movable and immovable property by sale, mortgage, assignment, or exchange, except by a decision of the Board and the approval of the General Administration.

According to the decree, the club may appoint a full-time executive director with competence and experience in the sports field. He shall be appointed by a decision of the Council and after the approval of the General Administration, and the Board shall define his powers and tasks and shall be accountable to him.

According to the decree, the club’s financial resources consist of the following:

1. Government allocations.

2. Self-revenue for the club as a result of exercising its powers.

3. The proceeds from the investment of the club’s funds.

4. Affiliate membership fees and subscriptions.

5. Gifts, donations and bequests approved by the General Administration.

6. Any other resources approved by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The club follows in organizing its accounts and financial records the assets and accounting rules of the public administration, and the financial year of the club begins on the first day of January and ends on the 31st of December of each year, and the public administration may view the club’s financial, banking and administrative records and statements.

And based on the proposal of the Council, the organizational structure of the club is issued by a decision from the General Administration.

The decree also stipulated:

1. The Board is committed to the approved budget for the club, and it is not permissible for it to exceed it without the approval of the General Administration.

2. The club is committed to all decisions and circulars issued by the General Administration or the competent authorities.

3. The President shall issue, upon the approval of the General Administration, decisions, bylaws and regulations related to the club’s business affairs, and to amend them in line with its objectives and specializations.

4. The powers of the president, vice president, members and committees in the club are determined according to the club’s internal regulations.

5. The club may not spend its money except in the purposes for which it was established.

6. All immovable and immovable property, donations, donations and subsidies are the property of the club, and its members have no right to dispose of them. If it is dissolved, all of this will be transferred to the public administration.

7. Club funds are considered public funds and are exempt from all local taxes and fees in all their forms and types, with the exception of consumer fees.

8. The club adheres to all laws and regulations issued by local and international sports federations related to its activities.

9. The Board shall review the monthly financial report of the club at every regular meeting.

10. The Council is not entitled to obtain financial loans from any party without the approval of the General Administration.

This decree shall come into force from the date of its issuance, and the concerned authorities shall implement each of them in its own jurisdiction, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.





