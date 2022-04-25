His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (34) of 2022 AD regarding the re-formation of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah be reconstituted from the following departments, bodies and councils:

1. The Office of His Highness the Ruler.

2. The Emiri Court.

3. The Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

4. Department of Statistics and Community Development.

5. Department of Public Works.

6. Department of Planning and Survey.

7. Department of Economic Development.

8. Department of Culture.

9. Department of Social Services.

10. Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

11. The Civil Aviation Department.

12. Government Relations Department.

13. Central Finance Department.

14. Human Resources Department.

15. Department of Municipal Affairs.

16. Suburbs and Villages Affairs Department.

17. Sharjah Media Council.

18. Sharjah Education Council.

19. Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

20. The Environment and Natural Reserves Authority.

21. Sharjah Health Authority.

22. Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.

23. Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

24. Roads and Transport Authority.

25. Family Affairs Commission.

26. Sharjah International Airport Authority.

– His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (35) of 2022 AD, renaming the members of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah will be reconstituted under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and the membership of:

1. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.

2. His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.

3. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department.

4. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

5. Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman bin Salem Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler.

6. Sheikh Khalid bin Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation.

7. Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Head of the Government Relations Department.

8. Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development.

9. Rashid bin Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, head of the Emiri Court.

10. Khamis bin Salem bin Khamis Al Suwaidi, Head of the Suburbs and Villages Affairs Department.

11. Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture.

12. Dr. Tariq bin Sultan bin Khadim, Head of the Human Resources Department.

13. Dr. Engineer Khalifa bin Musabih bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources.

14. Afaf Ibrahim Al-Marri, Head of the Social Services Department.

15. Hana Seif Al-Suwaidi, Head of the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority.

16. Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Chairman of the Family Affairs Authority.

17. Abdullah bin Ali Mahian Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority.

18. Sultan bin Abdullah bin Haddah Al-Suwaidi, Head of the Department of Economic Development.

19. Ali bin Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.

20. Saeed bin Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council.

21. Khalid bin Jassim bin Saif Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commercial and Tourism Development Authority.

22. Engineer Ali bin Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department.

23. Eng. Khalid bin Butti bin Obaid Al Muhairi, Head of the Planning and Survey Department.

24. Eng. Yousef bin Khamis Al-Othmani, Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority.

25. Counsellor, Dr. Mansour bin Muhammad bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

26. Dr. Suleiman bin Abdullah bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Head of the Municipal Affairs Department.

27. Matar bin Ahmed Al Khashri Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (27) of 2022 AD, regarding replacing the name of the Department of Municipal Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that the name of the Department of Municipal Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be replaced by the following title: “Directorate of Municipal Affairs”.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (28) for the year 2022 AD regarding the appointment of the Head of the Municipal Affairs Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah Suleiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi will be appointed as Head of the Municipal Affairs Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.

– His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (29) of 2022 AD, regarding replacing the name of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that the name of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be replaced by the following title: “Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources”.

– His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (30) of 2022 AD regarding the appointment of a head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated appointing His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Musabah bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji, as Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah.

– His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 31 of 2022 AD regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.

The decree stipulated that under this decree a governmental authority would be established in the Emirate of Sharjah, called the “Sharjah Fish Resources Authority”, which would have the legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies.

Provided that a law is issued to organize the Sharjah Fisheries Authority, its objectives, competencies and all its affairs.

– His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 32 of 2022 AD regarding the appointment of the Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.

The decree stipulated that His Excellency Matar Ahmed Saeed Al Khashri Al Naqbi, Director of the Emiri Court in Dibba Al Hisn, would be transferred to the Sharjah Fisheries Authority and appointed as its head with the rank of “Department Head” on the system of special jobs in the Government of Sharjah.

– His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 33 of 2022 AD regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Housing Program.

The decree stipulates that a government institution in the Emirate of Sharjah will be established under this decree called the “Sharjah Housing Program”, which will have the legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies.

The decree also stipulated that His Excellency Dr. Engineer Khalifa Musabah bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji will be the head of the Sharjah Housing Program.

In accordance with the decree, the Sharjah Housing Program replaces the Department of Housing in the Emirate of Sharjah, and replaces the name “Department of Housing” wherever it appears in the texts and provisions of the legislation in force, with the name “Sharjah Housing Program”. All rights, assets, assets and obligations of the Department of Housing are transferred to the program. The program includes their grades, financial allowances and other job benefits.



