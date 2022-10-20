His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected this morning the progress of work in the Hanging Gardens project in the city of Kalba, which is located on the right mountain height after the Al-Hayar Tunnel towards Kalba.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was briefed on the plans for the remaining stages in the implementation of the project, which extends over an area of ​​one and a half million square feet, and listened to a detailed explanation about the progress of work and the most important completed and remaining stages at the level of afforestation, agriculture, waterfall implementation, parking lots and various facilities and services.

The project is characterized by the diversity of natural and tourist attractions, where the height of the hanging gardens is (53.5) meters from the level of the garden accompanying the project to provide the visitor with distinctive views of the gardens and Al Hafiya Lake, and will include parking for 300 vehicles. The project is located 15 km from Al Alam Square in Kalba. , and (16) km from Wadi Al-Hilu.

The project will also include a water pool at the bottom of the waterfall, which is designed to collect and divert the collected water stream from the western side of the Al-Hayar Tunnel towards the eastern side, passing through the garden, in addition to various types of plants and trees, where 16 species of them were planted, to be planted in the second phase, the rest of the species to reach 54 species.

The hanging gardens will feature a garden on the ground level, sessions, pedestrian walkways, barbecue areas, and public services. There will also be 4 main pedestrian walkways in the mountains surrounding the garden, each of which will have seating and a mountain path surrounded by various trees and flowers.

As for the second phase, it will include the implementation of a cafeteria building that accommodates (110) people inside and (90) outside, in addition to service facilities, another prayer room for men for women, a children’s play area, etc., and another for adults and adventure games.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was also briefed on the plans for the expansion and development of the Al Hafiya Center for the Conservation of the Mountain Environment, which includes the establishment of a special area for the endangered Arabian tahr animal, in addition to the implementation of a cafeteria and a visitor area that enables everyone to watch and enjoy the scenery and animals in the Al-Tahr area.

His Highness directed the preparation of the land allocated to the purification area within the Al Hafiyah Reserve and its implementation according to the best standards to contribute to the resettlement of purity in the areas from which it became extinct.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during his inspection of the Hanging Gardens project by Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Department of Public Works, Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Initiatives Implementation Authority, and a number of officials.