His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected yesterday the Sharjah Livestock Market project in the Sajaa Industrial Area, and the visit comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to find out about service projects that meet the needs of a large segment of society.

His Highness listened to the head of the Public Works Department, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al-Suwaidi, a detailed explanation of the project’s phases, the percentage of completion, and the services and facilities that will serve the market’s visitors and visitors.

His Highness toured the corridors of the market, and the tour included visiting a number of shops, barns, the auction yard, and the slaughterhouse, and reviewing the mechanism of work in the slaughterhouse.

The market includes 141 shops for selling sheep, equipped with their barns, 26 stores for selling livestock, 12 shops for selling camels, 74 shops for selling poultry, a slaughterhouse for livestock, and another for poultry, and the new automatic slaughterhouse accommodates about 240 livestock per hour, while the number of stores reaches 44 stores. Fodder, 34 multi-use shops, in addition to 32 nursery shops, a yard for livestock auctions, and a mosque that can accommodate 386 worshipers, in addition to supplying the market with many service facilities and green spaces.

The market includes an administrative building to administer the market, a laboratory that includes modern laboratory equipment and equipment, and veterinary clinics that include surgery rooms, x-ray rooms, examination rooms, and care incubators.

The shops were designed and built according to internationally recognized standards in terms of space, general shape and facilities, with a focus on the elements of hygiene and public health.

The project was built on an area of ​​170 thousand square meters, and the beauty of the design was taken into account in its creation, as it took the traditional architectural style, to simulate in its design the traditional popular markets, and the market is characterized by its strategic location on two axes, Sharjah Al Dhaid Street and the Emirates Cross Road.





