Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected yesterday the Sharjah Livestock Market project in the Sajaa Industrial Area, and the visit comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to find out about service projects that meet the needs of a large segment of society. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah listened from Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, to a detailed explanation of the project’s phases, the percentage of completion, services and facilities that will serve the market’s visitors and visitors.

His Highness toured the corridors of the market, and the tour included a visit to a number of shops, barns, the auction yard and the slaughterhouse, and his Highness followed the mechanism of work in the slaughterhouse. The market includes 141 shops for selling sheep equipped with their barns, 26 stores for selling livestock, 12 shops for selling camels, 74 shops for selling poultry, a slaughterhouse for livestock and another for poultry, and the new automatic slaughterhouse accommodates approximately 240 livestock per hour, while the number of stores reaches 44 stores for the sale of fodder And 34 multi-use shops, in addition to 32 nursery shops, an auction yard for selling livestock, and a mosque with a capacity of 386 worshipers, in addition to supplying the market with many service facilities and green spaces.

The market also includes an administrative building to manage the market, a laboratory that includes modern laboratory equipment and equipment, and veterinary clinics that include surgery rooms, x-ray rooms, examination rooms and care incubators. The stores were designed and built according to internationally approved standards, in terms of space, general shape and facilities, with a focus on the elements of hygiene and public health.

The project was built on an area of ​​170 thousand square meters, and the beauty of the design was taken into account in its creation, as it took the heritage architectural style to simulate in its design the traditional popular markets, and the market is characterized by its strategic location on the two axes of Sharjah – Al Dhaid Street and the Emirates Cross Road.