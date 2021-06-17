His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday inspected the electricity production project at Al Hamriyah plant, which is one of the most important projects in the energy sector, as the plant will generate 1,800 megawatts of electric power.

His Highness expressed his happiness with the acceleration witnessed by the project’s phases, which will ultimately affect the quality of electricity and meet the emirate’s energy needs, in conjunction with population growth, urban development, and various projects in infrastructure and public utilities.

His Highness praised the cooperation of the Municipal Council and the residents of the Hamriyah region, who contributed with their cooperation to the acceleration of work on the project and the provision of the necessary support, praising the role of the project’s partners, including agencies, companies and work specialists, for implementing it with the best operating standards and energy production.

His Highness listened to an explanation from Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, about the stages of the Hamriyah plant project, whose completion has reached 86%.

The project aims to increase the installed production capacity to 4600 megawatts of electricity, and raise the operational efficiency to more than 60%, which has a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions.

The project consists of three groups operating on a combined cycle system, each group can produce 600 megawatts, and it consists of a General Electric gas turbine with a capacity of 400 megawatts, a heat recovery boiler, and a steam turbine with a capacity of 200 megawatts.

His Highness was briefed on the project’s operations room, and learned about its mechanism of action using the latest technologies in control and follow-up.

The first of the complex groups began trial operation last April, and its main operation will start next November.

The second group is expected to be completed in February 2022, and the third and final group is expected to be completed in February 2023.



