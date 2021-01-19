Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected, yesterday morning, a number of development and tourism projects in the Wadi Al-Hilu and Al-Ghail Dam in Kalba city.

His Highness’s inspection tour comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to directly examine the course of business in a number of projects, which His Highness had directed during his previous visits to the city, and which contribute to the development of the region’s infrastructure, the development of its tourism facilities and the increase of the green area in it commensurate with Its mountainous nature, and those projects will also make the city a tourist destination with an unparalleled environmental character and family sport.

Mount Book Project

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, began his tour by inspecting the Jabal al-Kitab project, which is located at an altitude of 950 meters parallel to the coast of the city of Kalba, and is linked to the city of Kalba through the Wadi Hilo tunnel road and the Sharjah-Kalba road.

His Highness listened to Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi for a comprehensive explanation about the project, which aims to develop five mountain peaks connected to each other, through a set of roads and paths that provide users with a unique and distinctive experience.

The project will be developed in several phases, the first phase of which includes the first mountain path with a length of 6 km, a rest, advanced service facilities and visitor parking with a capacity of 300, in addition to the first phase of shady forests that will be planted on the mountains with an area of ​​80 hectares (8.5 million square feet), as well as The lounge includes vista platforms and play areas for children and adults.

The project was designed to preserve the nature of the mountain environment, and to achieve the necessary privacy for users.

The project also includes in its upcoming stages about 1,000 residential villas that were designed in line with the nature of the mountain site (on separate levels), and in a manner that provides distinct areas of vision for the coast of the city of Kalba and the valleys surrounding the project with the development of community services required for the residents.

The total forest area up to the last stage of the project is 350 hectares (37.5 million square feet) with a range of proposed services such as adventure areas for children and adults (separate), skating areas, sliding tracks, cycling paths, hanging gardens and green spaces open to families.

The project will also include a five-star tourist hotel with a capacity of 80 rooms, with distinctive hotel services such as suspended paths, outdoor games and a swimming pool with infinite borders.

The total length of the roads in the project is 15 km with two lanes in each direction to serve all components of the project.

Honey bees sanctuaries

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi inspected the proposed site for the establishment of honey reserves in Wadi Al Shuaa on the Kalba-Wadi Al Helou road, which extends over an area of ​​1300 meters * 300 meters and interspersed with areas in the form of water pools in which rainwater collects permanently. His Highness developed it and densified trees around it to be a reserve for honey bees, along with another reserve in Al Hafiya to be another reserve for honey bees called Wadi Al Nahil.

Barefoot Break

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inspected the progress of work in the Al Hafiya Rest House, which is located next to the new Al Hayar Tunnel, and was familiarized with its lakes on an area of ​​175,000 square meters and service facilities such as a mosque, restaurants and public service buildings, and 160 car parks will be paved and paved in it, in addition to the parking lots for buses There will also be sites for food carts with private parking spaces for about 60 cars, and the areas surrounding the lake will be developed to provide a better atmosphere for visitors.

Al Ghayl Dam Break

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, concluded his visit to the city of Kalba by inspecting the Al Ghail Dam rest project, which overlooks a natural water body.

The project is divided into 3 sections: the first one: the rest area, and it contains a restaurant and a mosque overlooking a water body, with activities and services that serve children, families and youth who love various sports, in addition to activities for children such as an adventure and climbing area, a multi-use playground and a bicycle path, and the second section: for trailers. Providing space for 36 trailer trips in a location overlooking the water body, with each trailer space being provided with sources of electricity, water and sanitation, as well as a screen to preserve privacy between each trailer and another, and the third section: the mountain walking path, which is a 4 km long path with two western peaks The eastern summit, the western summit is 277 meters high and the eastern summit 240 meters high.

Together, these projects will constitute a quantum leap for the city and its development line, as it will not be limited to being environmental tourism projects only, but will also serve community members by providing appropriate job opportunities, introducing their cultural and literary treasures, and promoting and marketing their local products that are distinguished by them and constitute a source of income for them.