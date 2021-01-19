His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday inspected a number of development and tourism projects in the Wadi Al-Hilu and Al-Ghail Dam in Kalba city.

The inspection tour comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to directly identify the course of business in a number of projects that His Highness directed during his previous visits to the city, which contribute to the development of the infrastructure of the region, the development of its tourism facilities, and the increase of the green area in it, in proportion to its mountainous nature. These projects will also make the city a tourist destination with an environmental and family sporting nature.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, began the tour by inspecting the Jabal al-Kitab project, which is located at an altitude of 950 meters parallel to the coast of the city of Kalba, and is linked to the city of Kalba through the Wadi Hilo tunnel road and the Sharjah-Kalba road.

His Highness listened to a full explanation about the project, which aims to develop five mountain peaks connected to each other via a set of roads and paths that provide users with a unique and distinctive experience.

The project will be developed in several phases, the first phase of which includes the first mountain path with a length of six kilometers, a rest house, advanced service facilities and visitor parking with a capacity of 300, in addition to the first phase of shady forests that will be planted on the mountains with an area of ​​80 hectares (8.5 million square feet), as well as The lounge includes vista platforms, and play areas for children and adults.

The project is designed in a way that preserves the nature of the mountain environment, and in order to achieve the necessary privacy for users, and the project includes in its next stages about 1000 villas, designed in line with the nature of the mountain site, and in a way that provides distinct areas of vision for the coast of the city of Kalba and the valleys surrounding the project, while developing community services Required for the population.

The area of ​​forests until the last stage of the project is 350 hectares (37.5 million square feet), with a range of services, including adventure areas for children and adults (separate), ski areas, sliding tracks, cycling paths, hanging gardens, and green spaces open to families.

The project will also include a five-star tourist hotel with a capacity of 80 rooms, with distinctive hotel services, such as suspended paths, outdoor games and a swimming pool with infinite borders.

The total length of the roads in the project is 15 km, with two lanes in each direction, to serve all the project components.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi inspected the proposed site for the establishment of honey reserves in Wadi Al-Shua on the Kalba-Wadi Al-Hilu road, on an area of ​​1300 meters, and interspersed with pools in which rainwater collects permanently, and His Highness directed to develop them and to intensify trees around them, to be protected For honey bees, along with another sanctuary in Al Hafiya to be protected for honey bees, called Wadi Al Nahil.

Then His Highness went to inspect the progress of work in the Al Hafiya Rest House, which is located next to the new Al Hayar tunnel, in which he learned about its lakes on an area of ​​175 thousand square meters, and service facilities such as a mosque, restaurants and public service buildings, and 160 car parks and bus stops will be available there. It also has sites for food carts, with private parking for about 60 cars, and the areas surrounding the lake will be developed to provide a better atmosphere for visitors. His Highness concluded his visit to the city of Kalba by inspecting the Al Ghail Dam rest project, which overlooks a natural water body.

These projects constitute a quantum leap for the city and its development line, as they will not be limited to being eco-tourism projects, but rather will serve community members by providing appropriate job opportunities, introducing their cultural and literary treasures, promoting and marketing their local products that are distinguished by them, and constitute a source of income for them.





