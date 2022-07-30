His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected this morning a number of heritage sites in the Fali area.

During his visit, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about Flea Road and the archaeological castle, its history and impact on the region previously, and the traces it contained that preserved the history of the place and its contribution to commercial life and the movement of transients and travelers in previous eras, with its important heritage and historical importance.

His Highness was also briefed on a number of maps of the heritage sites in the Feli area, and the ongoing construction plans for its restoration, as part of a distinctive heritage and tourism project. To the other ancient castle on top of the hill, which facilitates the movement of visitors, tourists and those interested in the heritage and history of the region to learn about it.

During the tour, His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, listened to an explanation of the ongoing restoration work at the Fili Heritage Castle. His Highness watched a direct visual presentation of the area surrounding the entire heritage sites. Tourism, economic and cognitive development plans for the region, and the preservation and revival of its ancient heritage.

The importance of the Flei area lies in the fact that it was the largest place for collecting water, from which the water was distributed to the rest of the areas through the aflaj. The area, and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, in cooperation with a number of government departments, is working to develop, revitalize and restore the area to be a tourist attraction and an introduction to this important historical site.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by the Chairman of the Department of Public Works, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, the Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority (initiative), Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, the President of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, and a number of notables from the region.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

