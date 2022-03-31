His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of benefiting from the natural resources available in the different regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, and transforming them into agricultural and animal production sites, as sustainable projects that provide job opportunities, support producers and healthy food.

His Highness said, during the inauguration of the wheat farm project in the Mleiha area, that there are many projects related to agriculture, livestock, pastures and poultry, which are being launched to enhance people’s connection to their land, and their dependence on local production of all kinds, and to avoid any shortage.

His Highness explained that the lands of the Emirate of Sharjah have been arable lands since ancient times, referring to the successful experiences of cultivating wheat in the Maliha area, which proved to be promising experiences, which will be supported, developed and taken care of as model farms.

His Highness expressed to the attendees and farmers from the people of the region his happiness, encouraging them to cultivate, saying: “With you, we begin, and we turn this empty land into wheat farms. This day is an immortal day that history will remember, because we started on this path.”

His Highness revealed many incentive packages and special advantages for farm owners in electricity, water, building materials and health care for livestock and animal owners, to encourage them to develop and develop their own farms, stressing the importance of cultivating wheat, which is one of the main crops in the world, and that the region’s farms will be distinguished by their production Free from all kinds of pesticides and toxins, in order to preserve human health, and all work will be under the supervision of the associations specialized in farmers and producers in general.

His Highness called on the owners of livestock and poultry farms, and small enterprises to enhance their businesses and benefit from the incentives provided by the Government of Sharjah to develop their production in an economic way, explaining that the support will include all stages of production, the cost of treatment, the provision of pasture and scientific research to preserve the indigenous local breeds of animals, as part of the areas development programs Productivity.

During the inauguration of the wheat farm project, His Highness signed three Emiri decrees approving the establishment of associations for: livestock breeders, vegetable farmers, and wheat farmers, believing in the importance of preserving agricultural resources and livestock, and organizing the process of their commercial exploitation, to enhance their contribution to achieving self-sufficiency on Emirate level, upgrading resources and improving production.

His Highness was also acquainted with the most prominent types of wheat that have been tested in the central region, and represent many breeds, Arab and Asian regions, in addition to local wheat crops, and studies and research conducted on wheat cultivation.

Prior to the inauguration of the wheat farm project, His Highness inaugurated the Nozha pasture in the Al Madam area, which represents an extension of His Highness’s initiatives to provide natural pastures that provide the appropriate environment, facilities and services necessary to graze animals in the natural yards in which plants and trees will be planted that suit the region and provide rich nutritional value.

The pasture, which will be built on an area of ​​more than nine million square meters, will provide a lot of farms for the people of the neighboring areas. out.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Salem bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor to the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, a number of heads of local departments and heads of municipal councils in the central region, and a number of officials and dignitaries Region.

Ruler of Sharjah:

• «Successful experiences of wheat cultivation in the Mleiha area will be supported, developed and taken care of as model farms».

• 3 associations of “livestock breeders”, “vegetable farmers” and “wheat farmers”.



