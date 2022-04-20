Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched yesterday evening his latest historical books issued by Al Qasimi publications entitled “The Struggle of the Zend Princes and the Demise of the King”, during his inauguration of the activities of the second edition of the UAE Book Fair, organized by the Sharjah Authority For the book, in cooperation with the Emirates Writers Union, at the authority’s headquarters.

add quality

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, signed His Highness’ new book and kindly gifted a number of signed copies of the book to senior Emirati officials, intellectuals and writers. The book, which is located in three chapters and was provided with indexes and an explanatory appendix… is a qualitative addition in the path of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s historical research in depth with semantics, which once again enriches the cognitive importance of reading history, and rediscovering the extended composition of societies, from different cultures of the world, all of which represent a rich diversity. It enriches the permanent human question about identity and existence, and the dimensions of the civilizational formation of the region.

In this new historical book, His Highness relies on narrating the facts of history and dealing with them by lesson and analysis in order to explore its scientific and historical value, strong foundations and distinguishing characteristics. The past with a close eye and a serious pen seeks honesty, objectivity and impartiality.

Ruler of Sharjah during the signing of his latest historical publications

recent releases

After the signing, His Highness toured the various corners and pavilions of the exhibition, which includes a number of participations from local publishing houses specialized in publishing the Emirati book, inspecting the various modern publications it contains that present the works of local writers in various literary, cultural, scientific and other fields. His Highness was briefed on the pavilion of the Emirates Writers Union of various books in various cultural and literary fields, where he was acquainted with the pavilion’s new publications for a group of authors and writers members of the Union, and the efforts of the Union to support and motivate authors from the people of the country and develop their writing and writing talent.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the rest of the exhibition pavilions, where he visited the Kalimat Group, the Emirates Publishers Association, the Platform Project, the Madad House, the Hodhud House, the Kuttab House, and the Poetry Academy. And ways to develop Emirati book publishing.

integrated cultural movement

In its second session, the UAE Book Fair presents 970 publications and 1,400 titles for a large number of Emirati writers and writers in various fields of knowledge and science, with the participation of 26 publishing houses, institutions and local cultural initiatives. The exhibition seeks to create an integrated cultural movement around the Emirati book and its authors, and encourage new generations to be present in the cultural arena and develop their writing skills in various forms of creativity such as story, novel, poetry, article and other arts of writing. The exhibition also opens the door for all members of society to be present and acquire books. of local writers, and enhancing their presence in literary forums, as well as satisfying the hobbies and talents of research, reading and perusal.

The exhibition presents a number of inspiring dialogues on cultural and literary topics that discuss the challenges of the Emirati writer and his crossing into the global arena, as well as the diverse creative experiences of Emirati writers and writers.

Attending the opening

The opening of the exhibition was attended by: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, Her Excellency Jamila bint Salem Musabeh Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri The Minister of Economy and a number of heads of local departments, officials, writers and media professionals.

Advancement of the book industry

Among the most important figures participating in the dialogue sessions: Ali Al-Abdan, Dr. Hamad bin Sarai, Sheikha Al-Mutairi, Ahmed Al-Assam, Amal Al-Sahlawi, Awad bin Hasum Al-Darmaki, Salha Obaid, Iman Al-Yousef, Alia Al-Mansoori, Mona Al-Raisi, and other cultural events in the country.

The exhibition, which will run until April 24, aims to advance the book industry, support Emirati authors and publishers, provide an opportunity to open windows for communication and dialogue among them, and inform readers of the new local cultural scene and its publications. The exhibition includes publications of a group of Emirati publishing houses in various fields of knowledge and literature, where publishers specializing in novels, academic books, children’s books, science and art books participate in special pavilions.