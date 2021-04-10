His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the first phase of the project to restore the house of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi in the city of Kalba, within the framework of the development projects directed by His Highness and coinciding with the launch of the activities of Sharjah Heritage Days in the city of Kalba.

At the end of last March, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah entrusted the tasks of restoring, managing and operating the house of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi to the Sharjah Heritage Institute, so that the Institute would fully supervise the restoration operations and management affairs as well as operate the place by providing it with the necessary possessions and guides and preparing it to receive visitors so that it would be a heritage tourist destination. .

The House of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi is considered one of the most important heritage monuments in the Emirate of Sharjah, and one of the most prominent evidence of the ancient economic and civilizational role of the emirate, as it was built between 1898 and 1901 in front of the historic fortress of the city on the beach of Kalba, which at that stage witnessed an active commercial movement that left Its effects on the general cultural scene of the Emirate of Sharjah, and added to it many of the experiences of the peoples that sailors and merchants brought with them to the shores of the emirate.

The house of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi had witnessed previous restoration operations, which began in the year 1993, following which His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah directed that the house be opened for visitors to learn about its historical holdings and its architecture that bears an Arab and Islamic historical imprint, and then transform it into a museum to be added to the Sharjah Museums collection. Which tells through its holdings the story of the emirate and its historical role in the region in general.

Upon his arrival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured around the house listening to a detailed explanation from Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, about the percentage of achievement that has been achieved in the restoration work, which reached 40% and the remaining period of time, which reaches about a year, after which this important heritage edifice will be legitimate. Its doors are to welcome the audience from whom they will derive the values ​​of the past, its heritage and its importance in promoting the elements of national and human identity.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, praised the efforts made by the Sharjah Heritage Institute in the maintenance and restoration operations and pointed out the need for the maintenance work to keep pace with other development projects in the city of Kalba in order for it to become an integrated tourist destination.

His Highness also directed to pave the roads leading to the house of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi from the north and south sides, and to work on settling the lands surrounding the house to provide the largest number of parking spaces to accommodate the largest number of visitors.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba City, and a number of senior officials and notables of the city.





