His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated this afternoon “Friday” the Kalba breakwater project, located on the shore of the city of Kalba.

The breakwater project is one of the methods and means to protect the Kalba beach from hurricanes and seasonal marine storms, as 4 breakwaters with a total length of 3 km and 623 meters will be implemented, 400 meters away from the land line.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah gave the starting badge to the project, as the project’s mechanisms began to work. His Highness also watched, via live broadcast, the first construction work of Al Kasser, which included laying the first rocks for it.

His Highness got acquainted with Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of the Planning and Survey Department, on the stages during which the project will be implemented and the most prominent technical and construction measures.

The fracture will be executed in a submerged manner in the sea in order to preserve the beauty of the beach and the ecological life. The lower width of the fracture is 36 meters and the upper width is 20 meters, and it includes protection rocks with a weight ranging from 2 to 4 tons in addition to a foundation layer weighing 1000 kg.





