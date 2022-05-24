His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Waste-to-Energy Station, the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The plant, developed by the Emirates Waste-to-Energy Company, a joint company between Bee’ah, which specializes in sustainability, and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), which specializes in renewable energy, is a new achievement for the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, in the environmental sector and in support of a sustainable economy.

Bee’ah Group CEO Khaled Al Huraimel said: “In implementation of the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Bee’ah Group has achieved a qualitative achievement in the Emirate of Sharjah, by raising the diversion of waste away from landfills by 76%, which is the highest in the Middle East, with the support of the various recycling facilities that receive Various types of waste, as they are processed and recyclable materials are extracted, and re-integrated into the economy.”

He added, “With the start of the actual operation of the waste-to-energy plant, we will be able to completely treat non-recyclable waste, and thus the rate of waste diversion in the Emirate of Sharjah away from landfills will rise to 100%.”

The new station will be a turning point towards achieving the goal of zero waste in the Emirate of Sharjah, and completely diverting it away from landfills, and achieving carbon neutrality.

The project will contribute to avoiding the emission of up to 450 thousand tons of carbon dioxide annually, which supports the country’s efforts to implement the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.



