Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates Al Rahmaniyah Commercial Center

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated this morning the Al Rahmaniyah Commercial Center, the first community and entertainment destination in the Rahmaniyah area, which extends over an area of ​​60 thousand square meters, at a cost of 400 million dirhams, and provides integrated services for visitors that meet various needs Residents of the region are of all nationalities and ages.

Upon his arrival, His Highness removed the opening curtain by pressing the opening piston to mark the opening of the center and start receiving visitors and shoppers.

Then His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah toured the mall, familiarizing himself with the various facilities and sections of the main center, as it consists of two floors and includes many retail stores, recreational facilities and service facilities, in addition to a variety of restaurants and cafes.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from Saeed Sultan Al-Joe Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Cooperative Society, about the commercial center, which is an image of modern commercial centers that spread in the emirate of Sharjah, and includes many international brands, which contributes to the diversity of investments and allows shoppers to get the best Marketing and entertainment opportunities.

During his tour, His Highness looked at the Sharjah Cooperative Society branch, which will serve the nearby residential communities, as it extends over an area of ​​more than 8,000 square meters, and the capacity for shoppers reaches 5,000 shoppers, and includes many new sections, including electronics, beauty and food, which includes live cooking, barbecue and a lounge To eat and many more.

The Rahmaniyah Mall occupies a vital strategic location, as it can be easily and conveniently accessed through the many modern road network in Sharjah, and it is 10 minutes away from Sharjah International Airport, and provides visitors with an ideal community shopping destination, and includes about 1000 parking spaces that include parking for people with disabilities. , In addition to a package of services and facilities such as: an integrated health center, pharmacies, cinema halls, banks and exchange shops, car registration and repair, women and men beauty salons, a library and stationery, and a gym, in addition to the services of various groups such as people with disabilities, senior citizens, and a mosque. For prayer, Friday prayers and the rest of the prayers will be held.

The design of the mall came in accordance with the best international specifications and modern designs, with attention to interior decoration that gives the center an aesthetic dimension, as well as attention to the services of high standards that the mall will provide that keeps pace with the paradigm shift in the retail and entertainment sector. Food, as it includes many restaurants that offer local, Arab and international dishes that meet the desires of visitors and residents.