His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday inaugurated the Rahmaniyah Commercial Center, the first community and entertainment destination in the Rahmaniyah area, which extends over an area of ​​60 thousand square meters, at a cost of 400 million dirhams, and provides integrated services for visitors that meet The different needs of the region’s residents of different nationalities and ages.

His Highness removed the opening curtain, marking the opening of the center, and the start of receiving visitors and shoppers.

Then His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the mall, knowing the various facilities and sections of the main center, as it consists of two floors, which include many retail stores, recreational facilities and service facilities, in addition to a variety of restaurants and cafes.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cooperative Society, Saeed Sultan in the Swedish Geo, about the commercial center, which is considered an image of the modern commercial centers that spread in the Emirate of Sharjah, and includes many international brands, which contributes to the diversity of investments and allows shoppers To get the best marketing and entertainment opportunities.

During his tour, His Highness was briefed on the Sharjah Cooperative Society branch, which will serve the nearby residential communities, as it extends over an area of ​​more than 8,000 square meters, and the capacity for shoppers reaches 5,000 shoppers, and includes many new departments, including electronics, cosmetics and food, which includes live cooking and barbecue. , Dining hall, and many more.





