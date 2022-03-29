His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated this morning the Al Qalaa neighborhood mosque in Kalba.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the mosque and its multiple facilities, including prayer and ablution places for men and women, and other facilities that mosque visitors need.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the specifications of the mosque, its area, its distinguished location, and the facilities it contains to serve worshipers. The mosque is strategically located on the Kalba Beach Road in the Al Qalaa neighborhood in the Khor Kalba suburb.

The mosque is in the middle of a number of major landmarks in the area, such as the heritage mosque square and Khor Kalba fortress, which makes it a suitable location for many worshipers, citizens, residents and visitors to the area to visit at various times for worship.

The mosque, which was built in the ornate Islamic style, is located on an area of ​​(10,393) square feet, and its dome is 16.6 meters high. The men’s prayer hall can accommodate 790 worshipers, while the women’s prayer hall can accommodate 90 women, in addition to the external spaces for worshipers and ablution places. And the outer hall, which can accommodate 200 worshipers.

There are also a number of car parking spaces of up to 1,000, and the mosque includes a library containing various Islamic books, the Noble Qur’an, and the Noble Prophet’s hadiths to inform worshipers.

His Highness listened to a religious sermon that dealt with worship and the importance of preserving them, and keenness on building mosques, because of their great importance in Islam to draw closer to God through performing prayers, reading the Holy Qur’an, and getting acquainted with all matters of Muslim life through religious lessons and lectures organized by the Department of Islamic Affairs.

The opening of the mosque was attended by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice President of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba City, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority, Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, President of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage Dr. Officials and notables of the region.



