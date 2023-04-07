His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated this morning (Thursday) the “Al Dhaid” mosque located at the eastern entrance to the city of Al Dhaid in the Al Owaid area. Its internal and external spaces accommodate 7,000 worshipers, both male and female.

Upon the arrival of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness removed the curtain to mark the opening of the mosque, which bears a mixture of Fatimid Islamic architecture and Ottoman Islamic architecture.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, listened to a detailed explanation of the mosque, its construction specifications, the facilities attached to it, and the services available to worshipers.

His Highness toured the mosque and was briefed on the services it includes for all worshipers, including the main mosque, the women’s chapel and the library. His Highness saw the aesthetic aspects and designs of Islamic architecture that the mosque contains.

And His Highness delivered a speech during the inauguration in which he blessed the opening of Al Dhaid Mosque, stressing that this mosque was built in this area and behind it will be a park that includes chaste entertainment tools that do not distract people from prayer and worship, provided that it is like other parks that bring people together and bring them closer.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, called on fathers and mothers to be a helping factor in teaching children to pray and adhere to obedience to God, at a time when there are many distractions and electronic games that occupy them. The poet Abu Al-Ala’ Al-Ma’ari, “And the young boys will grow up among us … according to what his father used to do.”

And His Highness explained that building mosques is in the interest and guidance of society, and Sharjah is famous for its mosques, and there is hardly a street without a mosque in it, so that people there will not have an argument or excuse if they miss the prayer.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, indicated that building libraries in mosques contributes to increasing knowledge and acquiring knowledge and religion, explaining that the directives come to prepare and provide facilities, an appropriate environment, and a spacious place to be attractive to every person seeking knowledge and knowledge, and he called on everyone to benefit from them, and he said that Sharjah has 1280 libraries.

His Highness affirmed that the central region and the city of Al Dhaid will witness many development and development projects during the coming period, praising the people of Al Dhaid city for their cooperation and participation in the development of the region, in addition to their adherence to their faith, customs and traditions.

During the opening, the preacher at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Ahmed Al-Mukhtar, gave a religious sermon in which he dealt with the merits of building mosques and their architecture, and mentioned them in the Holy Qur’an, as mosques are considered a place for hearts to rejoice and draw closer to God, indicating that building mosques is building for prayer and religion, and establishing and maintaining prayer is one of the reasons livelihood.

He praised the directives of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, to build mosques on the outskirts of all roads in the emirate, wishing God Almighty success and payment, and to preserve the UAE and its leadership and bless their steps that have a great impact on the benefit of the Islamic community through building and building mosques.

The internal capacity of Al Dhaid Mosque is 1,700 male and female worshipers, with a total area of ​​21,994 square meters, of which 2,386 square meters is for the total building area, while an area of ​​6,800 square meters has been allocated for car parks and 3,100 square meters for green spaces around the mosque. The internal women’s chapel for 200 worshipers, and the mosque includes a library of 34 square meters.

The mosque is adorned with a 60-meter-long minaret, and it is characterized by a main dome 32 meters high and 4 small domes 25 meters high (circular in shape) placed on an octagonal base that gives the mosque a distinctive engineering character.

The inauguration of the mosque was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Eng. Yousef Khamis Al Othni Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority, Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Saeed Sultan Balgio Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Abdullah Khalifa Al-Sabousi, Head of the Islamic Affairs Department, and a number of officials, project engineers and notables of the region .