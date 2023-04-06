His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated today the Al Bardi Mosque in the Seih Al Mohab area of ​​Al Dhaid.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the mosque and its various facilities, including places of prayer and ablution for men and women, and other facilities that the mosque provides to its visitors. Al-Dhaid University and near Al-Dhaid Mosque and Al-Wusta Canal building from Al-Dhaid.

The mosque, which was built in an Islamic style mixed with modern character, is located on a total area of ​​2426 square meters, while the construction area is 590 square meters. 31 meters and a circular dome that reflects the beauty of Islamic architecture, in addition to the external spaces for worshipers, places for ablution, and parking for vehicles.

The opening of the mosque was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity Association Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Engineer Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority. In Sharjah, Engineer Salah Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority, Saeed Sultan Balgio Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Head of the Islamic Affairs Department, and a number of officials and project engineers.