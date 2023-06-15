His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Big Heart Foundation, Talents Without Borders, honored the winner of the seventh session of the Sharjah International Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees, during the ceremony that was held Yesterday morning at the Academy of Police Sciences Theater in Sharjah.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Big Heart Foundation, said: “Charity is not just a fleeting and isolated act, but a culture, awareness and a daily decision that does not go back to see our work bear fruit in the lives of others, and to see what we do turn into a smile on the face of a child, and a resource Education for a young mind, care for a family weakened by circumstances, and a future with hope for future generations. This is how we understand goodness, and that is why we launched the Sharjah International Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees, to keep reminding that this goodness has its creative symbols, and to continue to provide the world with inspiring models of hope and giving.

The ceremony included a review of a video material that dealt with the most prominent efforts and achievements of the Talents Without Borders organization, and success stories in helping refugees and displaced persons with expertise and professional skills.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honored Talents Without Borders, and representatives of the organization received the award.

By winning the award, the “Talents Without Borders” organization received a reward of 500,000 dirhams, with a special contribution from the Big Heart Foundation, in honor of its pioneering role and innovative vision in supporting humanitarian efforts related to refugees around the world, and its support for more than 6,000 refugees, as it succeeded in facilitating the arrival of 1,200 refugees to vacant opportunities around the world, and provided its services to more than 5,000 refugees, by opening the way for them to register in its database, and linking them with labor markets looking for job cadres, in addition to motivating the governments of many countries hosting refugees to provide facilities in immigration and visa services for refugees, Organizing an international recruitment fair for refugees with professional skills and competencies.

The organization’s work teams, distributed in various countries of the world, facilitated the immigration procedures of refugees and their transfer to the host countries to start working, in addition to meeting their basic daily needs, and assisting them in transactions and legal documents that ensure their access to health services and services to promote social integration, to ensure their stability after immigration. to host countries and their integration into new societies. The organization’s efforts resulted in an increase in the annual income of refugees by 750%, as well as the creation of a digital platform to document the skills and professional qualifications of more than 65,000 refugees around the world.