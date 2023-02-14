His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, gifted the House of Islamic Manuscripts at Al Qasimia University two original manuscripts that are among the rare manuscripts in the world to be added to the series of preserved manuscripts that His Highness had previously gifted to the house.
The first manuscript bears the title “Fath al-Jawad bi Sharh al-Irshad,” the second part, by the author Ahmed bin Muhammad bin Ali bin Hajar al-Hatami.
As for the second manuscript, it is entitled “Kanz al-Raghibin Sharh Minhaj al-Talibeen” in Shafi’i jurisprudence by the author Muhammad bin Ahmad bin Muhammad al-Mahalli al-Ansari.
This gift is the eighth among the collections that His Highness gave to the house from time to time, as the house contains the most valuable manuscripts, the rarest original documents, and books with ancient lithographs in all fields of science and various knowledge, which were written in a number of languages.
The Dar works according to the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to strengthen its role as a tributary of the intellectual and cultural nourishment that stands on the products of the Islamic mind throughout the ages in light of the rich facilities, halls and manuscripts available in its building, and the Islamic sciences and knowledge it contains that date back hundreds of years.
The number of original manuscripts donated by His Highness to the House is more than 1,700 original manuscripts. The House includes departments concerned with preserving, maintaining, restoring, binding, digitally photographing, indexing and classifying manuscripts. It also receives visitors, researchers and students from inside and outside the university.
