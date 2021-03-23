His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, directed the Ruler of Sharjah to solve the problem of a citizen who appealed to provide adequate housing for her after she submitted her complaint in an intervention via the Direct Line program.

The citizen confirmed during the intervention that she did not obtain government housing, and that she has sons and her sister who lives with her in the same residence that she does, calling for the necessity to employ her son in order to help her with the burdens of living.

During the intervention, His Highness directed the Ruler of Sharjah to find urgent solutions to the citizenship complaint related to the shortage of living housing and its housing suffering. His Highness also directed emergency housing to rent a house for her and her children until the completion of the construction of the government housing for her. Full house, plus her son’s employment quickly.

The citizen thanked His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, after she was informed of His Highness’s response to her complaint during the intervention, indicating that His Highness’s generosity is many and he constantly directs to solve the problems of citizens and overcome the difficulties they face, whatever they are.





