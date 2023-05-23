His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Sharjah Housing Program to cancel the requirement for the number of children to obtain housing support for “citizens – and citizenship – and female citizens married to non-citizens.”
