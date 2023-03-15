In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Committee for the Treatment of the Debts of the Citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah approved an amount of 73 million and 56 thousand dirhams, to pay off the indebtedness of 125 cases.
The approval of 73 million and 56 thousand dirhams to pay the indebtedness of 125 of the cases presented to the Committee for the Treatment of Debts of Citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah
Approving AED 73,056,000 to settle the debts of 125 cases presented to the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee pic.twitter.com/vJgcjATTjd
— HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan (@HHShkDrSultan) March 15, 2023
#Ruler #Sharjah #directs #payment #indebtedness #cases
Leave a Reply