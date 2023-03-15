The approval of 73 million and 56 thousand dirhams to pay the indebtedness of 125 of the cases presented to the Committee for the Treatment of Debts of Citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah

Approving AED 73,056,000 to settle the debts of 125 cases presented to the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee pic.twitter.com/vJgcjATTjd

— HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan (@HHShkDrSultan) March 15, 2023