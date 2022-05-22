May 22 2022 13:18
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Department of Culture to organize periodic poetry gatherings in the continent of Africa.
His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, said that the new initiative of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to organize periodic poetry gatherings in Africa comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to sponsor the Arabic language and literature. This initiative complements the activities of literary forums organized by the Department of Culture in the Arab World, after the Sharjah Forum Young poets, the initiative to establish poetry houses in the Arab world, the Sharjah Narrative Forum, the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity, and the Sharjah Cultural Honor Forum A timetable for activities during 2022. The poetry collections of the poets of these countries will also be printed to encourage them and stimulate more poetic giving.
He added that the initiative of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah constitutes a bridge for cultural relations with creators in all countries, and this is an approach that Sharjah has taken since the beginning of cultural activity. The approach to the dialogue of cultures and civilizations is represented in hosting innovators from most countries of the world who have effectively contributed to the major activities taking place in Sharjah in the various fields and fields of culture.
Al Owais explained that the poetry gatherings in Africa constitute real support for the Arabic language, as the University of Sharjah and Al Qasimia University host hundreds of African students who were able to acquire Arabic language skills while attending the cultural events organized by the department, which enhanced their linguistic stock, and the poetry houses in the Arab countries that sponsor Its activities support the department under the guidance of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which has formed a platform for African poets over the past years through their participation in poetry evenings and festivals organized by these houses.
Source: wam
