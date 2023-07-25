His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the appointment of 45 young men and women with special needs in the various departments, bodies and institutions of the Sharjah government, in the coming days. They hold university, high school and below secondary degrees, in cooperation between Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Resources and the University of Sharjah.

He announced this directive during the “Direct Line” program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.