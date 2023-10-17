Ruler of Sharjah directs that children of female citizens be treated like citizens on “scholarships”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed that the children of female citizens be treated like citizens on “scholarships”, who currently number 72 male and female students, and that the amounts paid be returned to those who paid them, through the Emiri Diwan in Sharjah, as stated. The official account of the Sharjah Government Media Office on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”.