Tuesday, October 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ruler of Sharjah directs that children of female citizens be treated like citizens on “scholarships”

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2023
in World
0
Ruler of Sharjah directs that children of female citizens be treated like citizens on “scholarships”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed that the children of female citizens be treated like citizens on “scholarships”, who currently number 72 male and female students, and that the amounts paid be returned to those who paid them, through the Emiri Diwan in Sharjah, as stated. The official account of the Sharjah Government Media Office on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”.


Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

Share





#Ruler #Sharjah #directs #children #female #citizens #treated #citizens #scholarships

See also  Lula's offensive to conquer the evangelical vote
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts