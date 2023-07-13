His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the directors of municipalities in the Emirate of Sharjah to carry out survey field trips daily, before starting work in their offices, to find out the needs of the public, in all fields, on the ground.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, also approved an amount of 19 million dirhams to renovate the walls of 21 gardens in various regions of the city, to enhance their aesthetic appearance as one of the important facilities in the emirate.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, appreciated the approval of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for this project, and the provision of support for its completion in accordance with the best specifications and standards, reflecting his visions of caring for parks and their facilities and providing the best services in them, as an ideal environment for spending The most beautiful times and the promotion of social relations, and an important destination for the residents of the neighborhoods in particular.

Al-Tunaiji pointed out that the municipality allocated a team to complete the project and inventory the gardens with old walls, and started implementing the first phase of it according to a specific timetable, which includes removing the dilapidated walls and replacing them with new ones according to the best specifications and standards, and using the best types of gravel, and their shape is commensurate with the architectural style. For the emirate, which combines originality, nobility and heritage, and enhances the cultural and aesthetic appearance.

He explained that the garden fences in general enhance the sense of security and safety within each garden, and contribute to preserving the property and service facilities that the garden contains, and that these fences reflect the municipality’s keenness to improve services and develop facilities in line with the urban and population boom that it is witnessing.