His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected this afternoon, Saturday, the construction of Sur Kalba buildings in the areas of Suhaila and Sur Kalba.

The Kalba Building Wall project, at a cost of 180 million dirhams, is based on the noble generosity and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to re-plan the area and develop the urban appearance of the façades with distinct specifications to serve the residents and visitors and in line with the development of the Kalba Beach Road within the development projects in the region.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, advisor to the Department of Planning and Survey, about the buildings and their distribution to the Suhaila and Sur Kalba areas, as well as other additional services and facilities to be established on the external roads and the areas surrounding the buildings.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, stopped at the building that was completed to inspect the level of equipment and construction specifications, and the services and facilities that characterize the residential units, directing His Highness to provide the utmost comfort and all basic services for all the housing units in the project.

His Highness also inspected one of the shops attached to the building, where he was briefed on a model for the area of ​​the shops and their special equipment in line with the various economic activities that contribute to the development of the region.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reviewed a documentary film about the buildings project, its implementation stages and the previous situation before starting its construction. The Sur Kalba buildings project is being implemented on an area of ​​79,353 square meters, where 105 buildings will be constructed and maintained, one of which is divided between residential units and shops, with a total 420 apartments and 319 shops overlooking the Kalba Corniche.

The design of the buildings is characterized by a beautiful architectural character, in which the aesthetic and Islamic architectural elements have been employed in a wonderful engineering way on the facades of the buildings, and each building consists of 4 residential units and 3 commercial stores that are designed according to the latest engineering specifications to suit the purposes of housing and various businesses.

The buildings area includes a private roofed hallway to serve pedestrians and shoppers. The sites surrounding the project will also be developed and car parks will be provided, in addition to providing the area with green spaces and creating a lake for practicing marine sports.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, would like to hand over a number of owners of the lands that have been rehabilitated within the project, their ownership certificates, congratulating them and wishing them success in the facilities and housing units that will be included in the buildings.

Citizens who own the buildings expressed their highest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, for this lofty honor that revived, developed and constructed the region, and for His Highness’s unlimited support for all works and developmental activities in the region, and the provision of all people’s needs of housing, public facilities, businesses and others.

His Highness was accompanied during his tour by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba City, and a number of senior officials and notables of the city.





