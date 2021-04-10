His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected yesterday the Sur Kalba buildings project located in the Suhaila and Sur Kalba regions.

His Highness handed over the ownership certificates to a number of the owners of the lands that were rehabilitated within the project, congratulating them and wishing them success in the facilities and housing units that will be included in the buildings.

The project, which cost 180 million dirhams, is based on the generosity and directives of His Highness to re-plan the area and develop the urban appearance of the façades with distinct specifications to serve the residents and visitors, and in line with the development of the Kalba Beach Road within the development projects in the region.

His Highness listened to an explanation from the consultant of the Department of Planning and Survey, Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, about the buildings and their distribution to the Suhaila and Sur Kalba areas, and other additional services and facilities to be established on the external roads and the surrounding areas.

His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, stopped at the building that was completed to inspect the level of equipment and construction specifications, and the services and facilities that characterize the residential units, directing to provide the utmost comfort and basic services in the residential units in the project.

His Highness also inspected one of the shops attached to the building, and his Highness was shown a model for the area of ​​the shops and their special equipment in line with the various economic activities that contribute to the development of the region.

The Sur Kalba Buildings project includes the construction and maintenance of 105 buildings, one of which is distributed between residential units and shops, with a total of 420 apartments and 319 commercial stores overlooking the Kalba Corniche.

Each building consists of four residential units and three shops.

The buildings area includes a private roofed corridor to serve pedestrians and shoppers, the sites surrounding the project will be developed and car parks will be provided, in addition to providing the area with green spaces and creating a lake for practicing marine sports.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, yesterday, laid the foundation stone for the Clock Tower Square in the city of Kalba, as part of the development and tourism projects for public facilities and infrastructure in the region.

The Square of the Clock Tower, upon completion of the construction processes in it, will be one of the distinctive features of the city, and the development operations include expanding the square and modifying its diameter to 104 meters, and the construction of a clock tower with a height of 42 meters on an area of ​​668 square meters, with an hour in the middle at the top of the tower from various directions and can be seen from all Over the city.

The tower will also include a number of facilities and safe transit corridors that are commensurate with the needs of community members of different groups, and a special tunnel that leads to the clock tower, in addition to a dedicated elevator to access the different floors of the tower.

And in the middle of the square is an innovative fountain, whose nozzles represent the time timing, where the twelve main nozzles specify the number of hours, while the other secondary nozzles specify the number of minutes, to form a unique and distinctive feature to be added to the square, and the square will also include four additional nozzles parallel to Al Wehda Street.

Two additional balconies will be created at different heights, allowing visitors to the tower to see the views surrounding the square.

During his visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the development work on Al Wahda Street, which connects the road from the Square and Clock Tower to Kalba Corniche Street.

The project includes developing the road with a length of 4,200 meters, where engineering works will be carried out for a double road with two seas in each direction, with a service road and side parking for cars, to raise the level of safety and facilitate the traffic movement of vehicles from both directions.

His Highness was acquainted with the planned construction operations of the Al Wahda Street development project, along with the additional facilities.

