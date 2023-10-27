His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that decent living and pride are the main goal of the emirate’s projects, which are reflected in the level of income of national families, enhance their values ​​and interconnectedness, and preserve their principles to confront all social, intellectual, and economic challenges that may generate Additional problems threaten the stability of society.

This came during the speech of His Highness, which he delivered this Friday morning, at the opening of the Shis Resthouse located after the Rogue Tunnel on the Khor Fakkan – Sharjah Road, and the distribution of ownership titles for its commercial stores to citizens of the Shis and Al Nahwa regions.

His Highness emphasized his constant keenness and study on a daily basis of the social situations of families and following up on each home to know the number of its members, its bank and its income in order to reach its needs, and what requires intervention to address it individually or through projects, laws and decisions, which provides a decent living for the family in a sustainable way.

His Highness blessed the citizens who own the new shops in Shis Rest House, pointing out that the project will continue on the opposite side of the rest stop. His Highness said: “We say to the people who were not lucky and did not get a share of this project that will be distributed now. We are working on the other side on a similar project.” These shops will be yours, God willing, and you are all one family.”

His Highness referred to work on similar projects for the city of Khor Fakkan, represented by buildings with multiple floors, saying: “Just as we distributed buildings in the city of Kalba, Khor Fakkan will have similar projects and will be distributed to the needy and deserving families who may have social problems. We will not leave them to calamities, but rather protect them and will not accept them.” Lend a hand to others, so they can live a decent life.”

At the end of his speech, His Highness called on all people and citizens to adhere to religion, faith and principles, and to protect society from everything that might harm or disintegrate it.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah handed over to the citizens of the Shees and Al Nahwa regions the ownership titles of their shops in the Shees rest house, congratulating them and wishing them success and blessings in livelihood.

After that, His Highness went to the unveiling of the memorial plaque marking the official opening of the Shees Rest House, after which he listened to a poem presented by a girl from the region.

His Highness toured the corridors of Shees Rest House to see the 58 shops, divided between fruit and vegetable shops, carpet sales, travel tools and supplies, nurseries, restaurants and cafes, and shops selling perfumes, foodstuffs, and others.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about the rest facilities and the various services they contain that benefit users of the Khor Fakkan Road of all categories and goals of their trips and those heading to the city of Khor Fakkan and its surrounding areas.

His Highness went to the shaded outdoor theatre, which is in the middle of the lounge and can accommodate 80 people, with a projection screen of 24 square metres. The theater is surrounded by plants and flowers and was built on an area of ​​430 square metres.

His Highness stopped at one of the shops in Shees Rest House, and His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah listened to a poem presented by one of the children of the region, which dealt with the generosity of His Highness.

At the conclusion of the opening of the break, His Highness stopped at the children’s play area, which covers an area of ​​600 square metres, and contains a number of jumping, climbing and sliding games. It is characterized by being shaded and its floor covered with rubber that is bright with attractive colours, and fenced for the safety of children.

His Highness followed an artistic performance presented by a group of children from the region, singing the love of His Highness and his wife, after which he took souvenir photos with the children.

The Shees Rest House project is one of the distinguished projects, as its location was chosen to become a tourist destination that serves visitors on the Khor Fakkan Road. The rest house is characterized by climate diversity and the relative drop in temperatures due to the height of the mountains, in addition to the initiatives to plant trees in the mountains surrounding Khor Fakkan Road, which His Highness directed to plant fig, safflower and melon trees. And frankincense, which contributes to reducing temperatures.

The rest house was implemented taking into account the mountainous nature and topographical levels of the land, and studying the tendencies and type of finishes used, so that the rest house is part of the nature of the mountain, including rock materials, floors in stone colors, and details inspired by the mountains.

The rest house includes distinctive booths and outdoor seating surrounded by green trees and roses that bloom with their colors and cast their beauty on the mountains and the place. The rest house is illuminated by columns that are distinguished by their creative decorations to integrate with the rest of the rest elements.

The rest house contains three smooth entrances to the service road of the rest house over a length of 800 metres, taking into account traffic calming methods to ensure the safety of market visitors, with the implementation of all directional signs. The rest house provides 210 parking spaces, including 6 parking spaces for people with disabilities, for easy access for visitors to the stores and to enjoy shopping with the expansion. Close to adding 70 parking spaces at Mount Al-Tin, including two bus stops.

The rest area also includes a group of service facilities that enhance visitors’ experience and provide them with all their needs. A mosque will be added to it that can accommodate 300 worshipers, and a gas station to serve visitors of the rest stop and the road.

His Highness was accompanied during the opening of the Shees Rest House by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in Khor Fakkan, Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, CEO of the real estate sector in Sharjah Asset Management, and a number of senior figures. Officials, heads of government departments, and a number of notables from the region