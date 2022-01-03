His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said via direct line that the 1,000 jobs that were announced, late last December, came at the request of some departments of the Sharjah government and are within the general budget for the current year.

His Highness continued, “There are also 3,000 jobs, all of which are replacements in the Sharjah Police General Command, and they are respectable civilian jobs, and the matter needs careful training for the new employees before handing over the tasks.

He added, “We have not forgotten the file of improving the salaries of retired citizens of Sharjah on the non-local staff, and they are categories: families whose breadwinners are 500 and have been included in the current year’s budget, and the category of bedridden and numbering 500 people are covered by health care and social service, and there is a proposal to find Financial assistance for them, and for the group whose families can find work, we work to provide them with jobs.

Regarding the projects, he explained that Khorfakkan University will be completed in the middle of this year, and Kalba University will be opened in 2023, in addition to many economic, investment and tourism projects in various cities of the emirate.



