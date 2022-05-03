His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi This morning, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah received the well-wishers who flocked to Al Badi Al Amer Palace to offer congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, exchanged congratulations with well-wishers, including sheikhs, senior officials, notables of the country, members of tribes, Arab and Islamic communities and the masses of citizens. The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, on this occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate His Highness good health, well-being, success and blessing, and to preserve the UAE leadership and people, which is with more progress and prosperity, and to bless the The Arab and Islamic nations of goodness, pride and security.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor to the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, and Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, His Excellency Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court, and heads and directors of local departments and institutions in Sharjah.