His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a congratulatory message to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, in which he expressed the highest verses of congratulations and blessings on this dear occasion to the hearts of Muslims, calling on God Almighty To repeat this occasion on His Highness for everlasting health and wellness and on the Arab and Islamic nations of Yemen, goodness and blessings

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also sent similar congratulatory telegrams to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, the members of the Supreme Council. Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also sent telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr to their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and the heads and kings of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing God Almighty to restore this happy occasion to health and safety and to their people with further progress and advancement. The Arab and Islamic nations are proud and prosperous.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Prince and Vice Rulers, Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.





