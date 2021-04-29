Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that the establishment of the Holy Qur’an complex in Sharjah came to be a place that collects under its domes the masterpieces and anecdotes related to the Book of God, the Blessed and Exalted be He, from valuable manuscripts, books, paintings, and collections of prominent figures who were They have a clear role over the centuries of Islam in serving the Noble Qur’an.

This came during his speech delivered yesterday evening at the graduation ceremony for the first batch of licensed reciters from the Holy Quran Complex in Sharjah, which was held at the University City Hall.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said, “We meet today, after the grace of God, on an occasion that I have waited for a long time, which prevented it from being achieved by difficult circumstances that the whole world is going through. From the first moment of laying the foundation stone for the project of the Holy Qur’an complex in Sharjah, efforts were being made in parallel in the field of reading through electronic readers, Reciters are based on it, around the clock, and as soon as this project was announced, Quranic recitations began on the various recitations of the ten major and minor, recited vessels of the night and the edges of the day, and the number of readers increased from different continents and countries of the world, so the electronic readers in the complex today attract more than one hundred and five And twenty countries around the world ».

His Highness continued, “Had it not been for the difficult circumstances the world is going through that prevent their meeting today in Sharjah, this hall would have included more than two hundred and fifty metaphors with various readings with the chain of narration related to the Prophet Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and with the number of seals that exceeded four hundred seals.”

His Highness gave advice to male and female graduates, saying, “You bear the greatest words in your breasts, and you were honored to memorize and read it with the connected bond, and this is an honor that is not matched by an honor, and a veiled woman is not like it, so be sure to be the best ambassadors for this religion, and represent the Qur’an in your treatment. Its basis is interaction and morals. Did the noble Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, not say: “I am sent to complete honorable morals? Did his Lord not praise him, saying: {And you are of a great creation}? Society makes you an example, so be the best of emulation, and add to what you carry in your hearts from the words of God, beneficial knowledge, and righteous deeds, and in this way the nations rise.

Sultan Al Qasimi speaks during the ceremony

His Highness added, “God, may He be blessed and exalted, has sent down His dear book, not to be placed in drawers or to rest on the shelves, nor to decorate boards and libraries, nor to be proud of it, and if we did this, it would be a witness against us, not for us. We prohibit it, and I do not tire of repeating my advice that I have said on more than one occasion: We have to contemplate the Qur’an while reciting it, and unfortunately, some people are reading it and sealing it over and over, and they do not know what they are reading, and they do not understand what is being recited. To you is Mubarak, so that they may plan his verses. ”And he says:“ Do they not consider the Qur’an, or are they close to their hearts? ”

The graduation ceremony started with verses from the Holy Quran followed by the reader Walid Hamad Al Marzouki with Warsh on the authority of Nafeh, then Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for his great support And permanent, developmental and civilized projects launched and supervised by His Highness, including the Holy Quran Complex in Sharjah.

The Secretary-General of the Noble Qur’an Academy said, “The global electronic reciter aims to qualify scholars of recitation and teachers of the Qur’an, especially in countries far from the Islamic world, by a group of the finest recitation sheikhs in the Islamic world, who were recruited and recruited from authentic, discreet and varied reading schools. Under its domes, the complex includes the largest gathering of scholars and sheikhs of reading in the world, with a total of (33) scholars of recitation who have approved the seven minor and major recitations and holders of academic degrees and high Qur’anic evidence. ”

He continued, “The Qur’an complex currently covers (108) countries, and students have been recruited from (18) new countries waiting for their turn to read, bringing the total of the countries covered by the Holy Qur’an Council to (126) countries, and the number of students enrolled in global electronic reciters has reached (382). Male and female students, from whom he completed (251) presenting the Noble Qur’an with its various narrations and readings and with the chain of transmission connected to the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, with a total of 417 khatmahs.

The Secretary-General of the Holy Quran Academy stated that, given the current conditions and the impact of the world with the Corona pandemic and the large number of countries covered by the Academy, it was decided to organize the graduation of the associates in batches that will be in 6 regional graduations by choosing a country from each continent.

Sultan Al Qasimi when honoring a graduate

The Secretary-General indicated that this ceremony includes (87) preservers with various readings from the citizens of the United Arab Emirates and those residing on its land, the Arab Gulf states and a number of Arab countries, and he concluded his speech by congratulating the graduates and graduating and inviting them to continue learning the Qur’an and its affairs and continuing to recite, contemplate, work with it and teach it to others. .

The graduate Israa Salah also gave the graduates’s speech, saying, “God Almighty has honored us by belonging to this great Quranic edifice – the Noble Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, to meet at the table of the Noble Qur’an, to draw from its sweet helper, and to shed its lush shades, as this blessed complex provided us with an opportunity. Golden for presenting the Noble Qur’an to a group of honorable reciter Sheikhs and a group of noble scholars, among those who possess high and elegant chains of high academic degrees.

She added, “On my behalf and on behalf of my licensed and approved brothers and sisters, I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his great efforts in constructing this global Qur’anic beacon that comes from his wise vision, by making Sharjah a place for the Qur’an and science. Knowledge is a home for civilization and history and an incubator for science and scientists. There is no surprise in that, as the light of Sharjah illuminates the whole world, east and west, as a living model, and an example to be emulated in knowledge progress and scientific prosperity.

The ceremony also included examples of the recitation of the graduates and female graduates, which were followed by Abdul Rahman Tariq with the narration of Al-Sousi on the authority of Abu Amr Al-Basri and Abdul Rahman Wadi with the narration of Ibn Dhakwan on the authority of Ibn Amer Al-Shami and Salma Yusef Awad with the narration of Royce on the authority of Yaqoub and Sajida Al-Awadi with the narration of Ibn Wardan on the authority of Abu Jaafar, in addition to the recitation of the ten readings. The graduate Iyad Muhammad Yusuf, and a Quranic conclusion with a narration of Warsh on the authority of Nafi, by the graduate Muhammad Nabil Hamed.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, kindly handed over the graduates and female graduates their certificates, congratulating them on this great achievement, and wishing them success and repayment.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments Branch in Sharjah, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and a number of members of the Executive Council, heads of local departments And senior officials, and a number of honorable scholars, men and women alumni, and representatives of the media.