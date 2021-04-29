His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the establishment of the Holy Qur’an complex in Sharjah came to be a place to collect under its domes the masterpieces and anecdotes related to the Book of God – Blessed and Exalted be He – of valuable manuscripts, books, paintings, and collections of prominent figures who were They have a clear role over the centuries of Islam in serving the Noble Qur’an.

This came during a speech delivered by His Highness on Thursday evening at the graduation ceremony for the first batch of licensed reciters from the Holy Quran Complex in Sharjah, which was held at the University City Hall.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said, “We meet today, after the grace of God, on an occasion that I have waited for a long time, which prevented it from being achieved by difficult circumstances that the whole world is going through. From the first moment of laying the foundation stone for the project of the Holy Quran Complex in Sharjah, efforts were being made in parallel in the field of reading through electronic readers,” Reciters are based on it, around the clock, and as soon as this project was announced, Quranic recitations began on the various recitations of the ten major and minor, recited vessels of the night and the edges of the day, and the number of readers increased from different continents and countries of the world, so the electronic readers in the complex today attract more than one hundred and five And twenty countries around the world. “

And His Highness continued, “Had it not been for the difficult circumstances the world is going through that prevent them from meeting today in Sharjah, this hall would have included more than two hundred and fifty passages with various readings with the chain of narration connected to the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, and with the number of seals that exceeded four hundred seals.”

His Highness gave advice to male and female graduates, saying, “You bear the greatest words in your breasts, and you were honored to memorize and read it with the connected bond, and this is an honor that is not matched by an honor, and a veiled woman is not like it, so be sure to be the best ambassadors for this religion, and represent the Qur’an in your treatment, so our religion It is based on interaction and morals. Did the noble Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, not say: “I was sent to complete the honors of morals?” Did his Lord not commend him and say: “You have a great creation?” Society makes you an example, so be the best of those who follow, and add to what you bear. In your chests of the word of God, beneficial knowledge, and good deeds, it is in this way that nations rise.

His Highness added, “God – Blessed and Exalted be He – has sent down his dear book, not to be placed in drawers or to rest on the shelves, nor to be adorned with boards and libraries, nor to be proud of it, and if we did this, it would be a witness against us, not for us, but God revealed it to recite it, ponder its meanings, applying it.” His orders are neglectful of his prohibitions, and I do not hope to repeat my advice that I have said on more than one occasion. We have to contemplate the Qur’an while reciting it, and unfortunately, some people are reading and sealing it over and over, and they do not know what they are reading, and they do not understand what they are reciting, says God – Blessed and Exalted be He. -: {A book that Mubarak sent to you in order to manage its verses, “and he says: {Do they not consider the Qur’an, or are they locked hearts?”

The graduation ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran recited by the reciter Walid Hamad Al Marzouki with a narration of Warsh on the authority of Nafeh, then Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, gave a speech in which he thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for his great and lasting support and development projects And the civilization that is launched and supervised by His Highness, including the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

The Secretary General of the Noble Qur’an Academy said, “The global electronic reciter aims to qualify scholars of recitation and teachers of the Qur’an, especially in countries far from the Islamic world, by a group of the finest recitation sheikhs in the Islamic world, who were recruited and recruited from authentic, discreet and varied reading schools. Under its domes, the complex includes the largest gathering of scholars of recitation and sheikhs of reading in the world, with a total of (33) scholars of recitation who have approved the seven minor and major readings and holders of academic degrees and high Qur’anic texts.

He continued, “The Quran Academy currently covers (108) countries and students have been recruited from (18) new countries waiting for their turn to read, bringing the total of the countries covered by the Holy Qur’an Council to (126) countries, and the number of students enrolled in global electronic readers has reached (382). Male and female students, among whom (251) completed the presentation of the Noble Qur’an with its various narrations and readings and the chain of transmission connected to the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, with a total of 417 khatmahs.

The Secretary-General of the Holy Quran Academy stated that due to the current conditions and the world being affected by the Corona pandemic and the large number of countries covered by the Academy, it was decided to organize the graduation of the associates in batches that will be based on 6 regional graduations by choosing a country from each continent.

The Secretary-General indicated that this ceremony includes (87) preservers with different readings from the citizens of the United Arab Emirates and those residing on its land, the Arab Gulf states, and a number of Arab countries. He concluded his speech by congratulating the graduates and inviting them to continue learning the Qur’an and its affairs and continuing to recite, contemplate, work with it and teach it to others.

The graduate Israa Salah also gave the graduates’s speech, saying, “God Almighty has honored us by belonging to this great Quranic edifice – the Noble Qur’an Complex in Sharjah. Golden for presenting the Noble Qur’an to a group of honorable reciter Sheikhs and a group of noble scholars, who possess high and elegant chains of high academic degrees.

Israa Salah added, “In my name, and on behalf of my approved and licensed brothers and sisters, I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, – may God protect him and protect him – for his great efforts in constructing this world-class Quranic beacon; which comes from His wise vision – may God Almighty preserve him – by making Sharjah a destination for the Qur’an, science and knowledge, a haven for civilization and history, and an incubator for science and scholars, and it is not surprising that the light of Sharjah illuminates the whole world, east and west, as a living model, and an example to be emulated in knowledge progress and scientific prosperity.

The ceremony also included examples of the recitation of the graduates and female graduates, which were followed by Abdul Rahman Tariq with the narration of Al-Sousi on the authority of Abu Amr Al-Basri and Abdul Rahman Wadi with the narration of Ibn Dhakwan on the authority of Ibn Amer Al-Shami and Salma Yusef Awad with the narration of Royce on the authority of Yaqoub and Sajida Al-Awadi with the narration of Ibn Wardan on the authority of Abu Jaafar, in addition to the recitation of the ten readings. The graduate Iyad Muhammad Yusuf, and a Quranic conclusion with a narration of Warsh on the authority of Nafi, by the graduate Muhammad Nabil Hamed.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, kindly handed over the graduates and female graduates their certificates, congratulating them on this great achievement and wishing them success and repayment.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Branch of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and a number of members of the Executive Council, heads of local departments, and senior officials And a number of honorable scholars, and those with male and female graduates, and media representatives.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

