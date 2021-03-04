His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the second phase of the Sharjah Education Academy, which is concerned with developing the professional capabilities of educational cadres and conferring professional and university qualifications specialized in the field of education.

This came during his visit, yesterday, to the building of the Sharjah Special Education Authority, and he was briefed on the strategy of the Academy, its work plans and its three main tracks, which were identified after reviewing more than 40 leading universities and a group of institutions specialized in professional development from different parts of the world, including Those are known for their teaching and educational programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, and Finland.

The tracks are the professional development track, the academic track, and the research and studies track. The first track offers programs that contribute to the development of schools as institutions, and programs targeting teachers and educational leaders as individuals, while the academic track gives participants the opportunity to obtain professional diplomas, masters and doctorates, and the research and studies track provides research. An academy to serve the educational field, and forward-looking research based on artificial intelligence, and to build a new education model to support decision-makers.

The Academy is an official body approved for granting university qualifications and empowering specialists in the educational field, as it has presented 65 workshops on its platform, in which more than 55 thousand educational personnel from 11 countries around the world have participated, since its inception in March 2020 until now.

The Academy offers its professional and university programs in cooperation with a number of local, regional and international bodies, and includes a number of local and international universities and colleges and institutions specialized in qualifying and training teachers, administrative cadres and educational leaders.

The Academy seeks to empower all teachers of various specializations in educational qualifications, to implement a certain number of hours for vocational training for each educational category annually, to adopt a hybrid education pattern and radical change in light of the pandemic, and the educational field need to acquire new skills, and the design of the academy model is based on monitoring needs Actual schools, studying success and failure factors, promoting a culture of continuous improvement, and measuring the impact of workshops on school performance.

And the Sharjah Special Education Authority launched the online portal of the Sharjah Academy for Education last June, as a first stage towards the launch of the digital academy, with the aim of changing the form of education, keeping pace with its requirements, and facing its challenges, in sympathy with the repercussions of the new Corona virus pandemic, in a way that contributes to strengthening and developing the work system in The educational field at various levels.

His Highness was briefed on the plans of the Sharjah Academy for Education building, which will be a great addition that contributes to implementing the programs and activities of the Academy in an ideal educational environment. The building will include many training halls, workshops, specialized laboratories, a theater and administrative offices, and it will also be equipped with the best modern technologies in the field of training and education.





